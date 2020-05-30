People are offering to send nudes and porn subscriptions to people who donate to Minnesota community organisers and George Floyd's memorial fund

Canela López
Crystal Cox/Business Insider
  • People are sending nudes and free porn subscriptions in exchange for donations to community organisers in Minnesota in light of the death of George Floyd.
  • They’re encouraging people to send donations to George Floyd’s memorial fund, organisations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, and directly to black organisers.
  • Once people donate and show proof of their transaction, the participating sex workers say they will share their nude photos or access to their OnlyFans.
  • The practice of naked philanthropy isn’t new. Most recently, sex workers raised money for Australian wildfire relief funds.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In light of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by the neck, sex workers across the globe are raising money for community organisers in Minnesota who have been jailed for protesting, as well as George Floyd’s official memorial fund.

The participating sex workers are offering nude photos and OnlyFans access in exchange for donation receipts.

Rax King, a food writer and essayist, told her 30,000 followers she would send nudes photos to anyone who donated more than $US50 to a Minnesota community fundraiser and sent her a screenshot of the receipt as evidence. Within 5 hours, she and her friend Sabrina (Twitter user: @sadsleepygirl23) raised over $US27,000 for organisations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund (an organisation raising bail money for jailed protestors), Black Visions Collective, and Reclaim the Block.

King is among a slew of sex workers exchanging nude photos and free subscriptions to OnlyFans pages for monetary support of organisations that support black lives and combat white supremacy and police brutality.

Spookyfatbrat, a 33-year-old sex worker, told Insider she wanted to use her large following to raise money for organisers arrested for protesting in Minneapolis, especially in light of the dangerous conditions in prisons during the pandemic.

“As a collective, we can not just sit back and RT hashtags we have to be active about fighting white supremacy and police brutality,” Spookyfatbrat told Insider. “We have to put our money where our mouths are and show support and solidarity.”

C0ncreteveins, a sex worker based in Ontario who uses she/they pronouns, told Insider she started offering nudes to people who matched their donation of $US10 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“We live in a world where money is power,” they said. “We need to help redistribute the wealth to those that have been cheated from it for reasons outside of their control.”

“I’m just using my privilege and my platform because its the least I could do,” Goddess Hunter, a professional New York-based dominatrix exchanging free month subscriptions to her OnlyFans for donations, told Insider. “If people send me money, they can send someone else money. Financial domination in sex work can work to benefit others as well.”

Some people critiqued white sex workers for not speaking up about Floyd

Naked philanthropy is nothing new. Sex workers have also used this kind of nudes-for-donations approach to raise money for other disasters, perhaps most notably including ‘the Naked Philanthropist’ Kaylen Ward, known for getting people to donate over $US700,000 to help Australian wildfire efforts in January.

But some have critiqued white sex workers for being quiet about Floyd’s death, even as they raised money for the wildfires. On Twitter, some users voiced a call to white sex workers to redistribute resources to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, black activists, and black sex workers.

Some white sex workers raising money in support of black activists also highlighted the need to focus on George Floyd, black organisers, and black sex workers right now.

“I’m a white woman, and I’m at very little risk of police violence in my day-to-day,” King told Insider. “I would feel pretty scummy being lionized for it when I’m only volunteering small chunks of my time and energy. I am doing the tiniest fraction of work compared to the organisations that I asked people to donate to.”

