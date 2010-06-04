Sex War At MTV: Sumner Redstone Forcing Network To Do Show About Terrible All-Girl Band

I love these girls.

A few weeks ago, Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone was spotted having an early Sunday dinner with CBS boss Les Moonves and his wife, Julie Chen, at classic Los Angeles star hangout Dan Tana’s. Accompanying Redstone, who just turned 87, was a tall, tan, fembot-like blonde, young enough to be his granddaughter, fitted in a tight black cocktail dress, according to a source at the restaurant that night.For the famously frisky Redstone, gorgeous, much younger companions are nothing new. In February, TMZ.com caught the red-headed billionaire leaving Il Piccolino restaurant in West Hollywood with Christine Peters, the ex of movie producer Jon Peters. Last year, after divorcing his second wife, Paula Fortunato, herself Redstone’s junior by four decades, the ogling octogenarian made the scene with ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer. During a Q&A session moderated by Larry King, at a Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Redstone repeatedly, and rather embarrassingly, asked female inquisitors if they were married before answering their queries. A Los Angeles Times report added that after the interview Redstone “bantered” with one young woman, who said he had “more energy” than any man she knows.



“We all know that Sumner makes a lot of ‘friends,'” says one Viacom insider.

But now Redstone is taking his dirty old man act a bit too far. The Daily Beast has learned that Redstone is so smitten with a scantily clad new all-girl group dubbed the Electric Barbarellas that he has paid to fly its six members out to New York to meet with record labels—and forced MTV to shoot a pilot for a reality-TV series about the group that he wants the network to air…

