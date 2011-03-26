Sex Does Not Sell At The Village Voice

Eight months ago, Village Voice Media gave Jamie Peck a sex-news blog.



On Wednesday, they took it away.

As the New York Observer reports, the blog did not gain much traction during its tenure, partially because VVM did not want to admit Naked City NY — and its LA-based partner — existed.

The blog had around 7,000 page views per month, not enough to justify the continued expense.

Bill Jensen, director of new media for VVM, said Naked City did not survive another round of budget cuts. The company will continue to run Dan Savage‘s Savage Love.

Late last year, the company was in the news for another reason related to sex after a former prostitute sued VVM and its classified site Backpage.com. Latasha Jewell McFarland‘s suit claims the company knew the site was being used to solicit and enable prostitution but did not take any steps to arrest the behaviour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.