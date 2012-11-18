7 Technologies That Changed The Way We Think About Sex

Photo: Flickr / tibchris
Technology has a runaway-train inevitability. It keeps crashing into our lives, and there’s just no stopping it.Even at the bedroom door.
Here are seven technologies from past to present that are changing the way we think about sex.
Ever wonder why VHS beat Betamax, even though the picture wasn't as good? The consensus seems to be that Sony wouldn't allow porn on Beta tapes. There was no issue with this in the VHS world, and it's what stuck around. The ready availability of porn at home presaged the Internet smut explosion.
Long before the immediacy and mobility of text messages, lovers turned to email for a far faster thrill. And it's still a primary way to swap naughty thoughts.
IM, with its real-time nature and indicator of when people were online, took text-based cybersex to the next level.
Phones, tablets, laptops--they all come with cameras now. And where there are cameras, there are nudie shots.
Why send texts when you can send a picture? MMS, or multimedia messaging service, lets you send pictures from one cell phone to another. It's a snap to send any kind of picture, whether it's one of your family or one of your family jewels.
Betabeat recently explained how we will be having sex with robots in the future to reap the health benefits of orgasms. So at least you can say you're doing it for your well-being.
Some might play World of Warcraft to slay monsters, complete quests, and acquire gold.
Others might play 3D SexVilla 2 or BoneTown to scratch other itches.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.