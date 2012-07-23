Sex Tape Of Possibly Underage Minka Kelly Being Shopped—Here's Today's Buzz

Minka Kelly’s ex-boyfriend (No, not Derek Jeter) is shopping a 30-minute-long sex tape of the actress shot in New Mexico. While Kelly reportedly appears very aware the video is being shot, she may have been a minor at the time. We know this because singer Brandy’s “Never Say Never” album is playing in the background—which was released just 16 days before Kelly’s 18th birthday. No word from Kelly’s rep.

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine has had contact with LAPD after her family reported her missing last week. Paris Jackson had previously tweeted, “yes, my grandmother is missing. i haven’t spoken with her in a week i want her home now.” Katherine was reportedly on a planned vacation in Arizona.

Bachelorette Emily Maynard got engaged on Sunday night’s season finale. See which suitor she chose … HERE!

Usher’s 11-year-old stepson died over the weekend after being taken off life support following a freak jet ski accident in Lake Lanier, Georgia. So sad.

Harvey Weinstein and Anne Wintour are teaming up again to throw a fundraiser for President Obama in Greenwich, Conn. Tickets will only cost $35,800 per head.

Fred Willard isn’t going to jail for allegedly exposing himself, but turns out he did have a previous lewd conduct arrest.

Instead of his usual comedic monologue to open the show, late night host Craig Ferguson opened with a message about the Colorado shooting.

Uh oh. The Lifetime reality TV cameras were rolling as Bristol Palin’s son Tripp made an extremely homophobic remark to his aunt Willow. Wonder where he picked that up? Watch below.

