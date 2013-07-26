The Biggest Sex Scandals In Tech Are Much More Interesting Than Those In Politics

The New York Post accused Google chairman Eric Schmidt of “womanizing” today in an article about his new Manhattan penthouse. Schmidt’s wife lives in Nantucket while he travels the world, and the Post said he likes to “decorate his yacht” with other women.
Separately, last week, the wife of the CEO of search engine Cha Cha accused him of having an affair.
Over the last few years, the tech industry has seen a few sex scandals embroiling such blue-chip names such as HP, Oracle and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Sex scandals can get you fired, but don’t guarantee to do so. It’s amazing how many of these execs have rebuilt their careers after having their private lives exposed.
In August 2010, HP chief executive Mark Hurd resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by a contract worker (who was also a former Playboy model).
An investigation by outside legal counsel found that Hurd did not violate HP's sexual harassment policy, but did violate HP's Standards of Business Conduct. Hurd had invited Fisher to dinner with him after corporate events.
Today, Hurd is the president of Oracle.
ChaCha CEO Scott Jones's wife Vee recently claimed on Twitter and on her blog that he cheated on her with a ChaCha employee.
Jones has denied the allegations, and his wife has since expressed distaste that her blog post and tweets became news. Based on the content of her blog post from yesterday, it appears that the two have patched things up.
Ellen Pao is the venture capitalist who accused Kleiner Perkins of retaliating against her for reporting an incident of sexual harassment.
Pao ended up losing her job about five months after she filed a lawsuit. Kleiner denied all of Pao's claims.
Back in April, Reddit announced that it hired Pao to help build strategic partnerships that benefit the Reddit community.
Late last month, lawyers for Kleiner asked a judge to throw the gender discrimination case out of court, and let them negotiate settlement in arbitration. But Pao still wants her day in court.
Former Oracle President Chuck Phillips's affair led to an unfortunate public shaming in 2010.
His former mistress outed their eight-and-a-half-year-long affair by plastering billboards of them together throughout New York, San Francisco, and Atlanta.
Phillips left Oracle to become CEO position at software company Infor. He is still married.
Back in 2010, online background check company Intelius co-founder John Kenneth Arnold was indicted for lying to a grand jury about having sex with a dancer a strip club.
Arnold had previously told a grand jury during an investigation of strip club Rick's that he did not have sex with a dancer. That wasn't true, and he was later sentenced to 45 days in jail and a $40,000 fine.
This isn't a true sex scandal, but former IT company Savvis CEO Robert McCormick resigned in 2005 after he and three of his associates rang up a $241,000 tab at a topless bar Scores in 2003.
McCormick didn't pay the American Express bill, so the company sued him. Savvis claimed McCormick was the victim of fraud.
McCormick later founded cloud computing company Avatara in December 2005.
Early PayPal employee Keith Rabois resigned from Square this year following sexual harassment claims.
Keith Rabois abruptly resigned from his chief operating officer position at Square back in January of this year.
He resigned due to sexual harassment claims made by a Square employee. Rabois says the relationship with the employee was mutual, but admitted that he exercised poor judgment.
Rabois is also known as one of the top angel investors in Silicon Valley. Since then, Rabois has landed on his feet. He's now a partner at VC firm Khosla Ventures.
Former TechCrunch CEO Michael Arrington's ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse on Facebook.
In March, Jenn Allen posted on Facebook accusing TechCrunch founder and ex-boyfriend Michael Arrington of physical and emotional abuse. She claimed that Arrington had raped her friend.
But in May, Arrington filed a lawsuit against Jenn Allen, claiming defamation and publication in a false light. Arrington further said that some of Allen's claims were 'factually impossible.'
The Mail, the New York Post and Gawker have all claimed that Eric Scmidt has stepped out on his wife in the company of other women, while she lives in a house on Nantucket -- thousands of miles from Google's HQ in Mountain View, Calif.
