The Biggest Sex Scandals In Tech Are Much More Interesting Than Those In Politics

Jodie Fisher, the contract worker that HP’s CEO couldn’t resist.

The New York Post accused Google chairman Eric Schmidt of “womanizing” today in an article about his new Manhattan penthouse. Schmidt’s wife lives in Nantucket while he travels the world, and the Post said he likes to “decorate his yacht” with other women.



Separately, last week, the wife of the CEO of search engine Cha Cha accused him of having an affair.

Over the last few years, the tech industry has seen a few sex scandals embroiling such blue-chip names such as HP, Oracle and venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Sex scandals can get you fired, but don’t guarantee to do so. It’s amazing how many of these execs have rebuilt their careers after having their private lives exposed.

