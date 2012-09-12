Sex Scandal Rocks NYC's 'Gossip Girl' High School

Photo: Nightingale Bamford School

A 55-year-old teacher was yanked from his posh, Upper East Side classroom after it emerged he might have had an affair with a student. Jonathan Fuller teaches science at the all-girls Nightingale-Bamford School in Manhattan, and was removed from his class on the second day of school, Emily Smith at the New York Post reported. The school is used as the model for the television series “Gossip Girl.”



The alleged affair was with a former student who is now 18 or 19-years-old, Smith reported, citing anonymous sources and documents she obtained from the school.

The Post reported that Fuller was a favourite among students, who created MySpace and Facebook profiles in his honour. A source told The Post he came to school an hour early to help students with homework.

Parents pay upward of $40,000 a year for tuition at the prestigious school.

A recent review posted to hallway.com called Fuller the “best teacher ever.”

The school sent us this statement:

“Upon receiving reports that a high-school teacher had behaved inappropriately, Nightingale immediately began an internal investigation. The teacher was quickly suspended and will remain so, pending the results of the investigation, which is continuing with the help of counsel. The education of our students and the well-being of those in our community remain our primary concerns.”

