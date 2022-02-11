25 toe-curling sex positions to help you get out of a rut, recommended by sex therapists

Mixing up seated, standing, and lying down positions can help keep things fresh. Alyssa Powell/Insider

Adventurous sex positions like the helicopter, amazon, and wheelbarrow are great for mixing things up.

If you want to focus on clitoral stimulation, try the coital alignment technique or the piledriver.

For standing sex, opt for the ballet dancer, the from-behind-bend, or the wheelbarrow.

If you’ve been sticking to the same two or three positions in the bedroom, it’s time to switch things up. Sure, it’s nice to know which position is guaranteed to get you off, but where’s the novelty in that?

Trying out new sex positions can bring excitement into the bedroom and help you to experience new types of pleasure — and maybe even new types of orgasms.

Here are 25 sex therapist-recommended sex positions sure to spice things up.

1. Helicopter position

How to do it: Both partners get on their hands and knees, with their butts facing each other. The penetrating partner gets their arms in push-up position and lifts their legs off the ground and inserts their penis or strap-on.

The helicopter position isn’t for everyone, as it certainly requires some athletic ability. “Assuming one is endowed well enough and has the penis flexibility to pull this off, this is sure to hit the G-spot,” says Courtney R. Padjen, PhD, LAMFT, a certified sex therapist and director of the Centre for Sexual Wellness.

Quick tip: The penetrating partner should take things slow in this position so as to not strain or injure their penis.



2. Coital alignment technique (CAT)

How to do it: Both partners assume missionary position — however, the partner being penetrated should have a pillow or wedge under their butt. This helps angle the pelvis upwards, allowing for more pelvis-to-pelvis touching.

Quick tip: The penetrating partner should do more of a grinding motion instead of a traditional in-and-out motion. This can better stimulate the clitoris.



When done correctly, this missionary variation and range of motion ensures that there’s a lot of attention given to the clitoris, says Padjen, which is crucial for orgasm for many people with vaginas.

3. Kneeling amazon

How to do it: The penetrating partner lies on their back, bending their knees. The receiving partner gets on top, kneeling, and then holds onto their partner’s knees while mounting their penis or strap-on.

Similar to the cowgirl position, the kneeling amazon gives the partner on top the reigns. “This allows for the partner being penetrated to hold on to their partner’s knees giving them the control of how fast, hard, or deep they want penetration to happen,” says Padjen.

4. Standard amazon

How to do it: The penetrating partner lies on their back, with their knees bent up to their chest. The partner being penetrated faces their partner and then squats down to mount the penis or strap-on whether vaginally or anally.

Like the kneeling amazon position, this offers the partner on top plenty of control. However, it requires more strength and stamina because of the squatting position, says Padjen. If the partner on top gets tired, switch into kneeling amazon.

5. Reverse amazon

How to do it: The penetrating partner lies on their back, with their knees bent up to their chest. The receiving partner mounts while kneeling, facing away, reverse cowgirl style.

The amazon position is already unique, but this variation really switches things up and allows for a unique angle of entry. “If the partner on their back has a penis curving downward, this may be a good position for G-spot stimulation,” says Padjen.

6. Legs up missionary

How to do it: Both partners assume the standard missionary position. Once the penis or strap-on is inserted, the partner being penetrated lifts their legs up, either bent or straight, depending on flexibility and comfort level.

This position is great because it allows either partner to use a free hand or a sex toy to stimulate the clitoris, Padjen says.

Quick tip: To switch up the sensations in this position, try to do different things with your legs. You can try bending them, keeping them straight, keeping them close together, or spreading them wide.



7. One partner standing missionary

How to do it: The partner being penetrated lies flat on their back on the bed, with their pelvis towards the edge. The penetrating partner stands at the end of the bed, facing their partner, and enters.

Like the legs up missionary position, Padjen says it grants access to the clitoris.

Quick tip: You can also switch things up and add some oral sex into the mix. “Because the penetrating partner is standing, this would also be an easy position in to slowly pull out of and give the partner on their back oral sex,” says Padjen.



8. Traditional missionary

How to do it: The partner being penetrated lies flat on their back. The penetrating partner gets on top, facing their partner, and enters.

Missionary position is a tried-and-true position that doesn’t have to be boring. “This can be an incredibly intimate sex position because partners are facing one another and can easily integrate other sensory play such as hair pulling, nibbling, or back scratching,” says Padjean.

9. Wheelbarrow

How to do it: The receiving partner gets on all fours, facing away from their partner. The penetrating partner stands up and lifts up their partner’s lower body, holding onto their hips while penetrating them.

Since the wheelbarrow requires some strength on both partner’s ends (the penetrating partner needs to be able to hold up their partner, and the partner being penetrated needs to be able to hold their weight on their arms) it can double as a calorie-burning sex position.

Additionally, Padjen says the acute angling of where the pelvises meet may allow for clitoris-stimulating grinding like in the coital alignment position.

10. Piledriver

How to do it: The partner being penetrated starts lying on their back, and then lifts their legs up and backwards so their groin is straight up in the air. Depending on this partner’s flexibility, their legs may be bent and upwards, or they may be all the way behind their head. The penetrating partner bends their knees to squat down, entering their partner.

The piledriver position is ambitious but worth the effort since it puts the penetrating partner in a position to directly hit the G-Spot and have direct access to the clitoris, Padjen says.

Quick tip: This position may be better suited for those who are flexible. If you aren’t flexible, stretching beforehand can help.



11. Four on the floor (seated)

How to do it: The penetrating partner sits on a chair or couch, and the receiving partner sits on their lap to mount them, facing away, reverse cowgirl style. Then, the receiving partner leans forward into a stretch with both of their hands on the floor.

In this position, the receiver’s butt cheeks will naturally spread a little, granting their partner easier access to the erogenous zones of the anus and perineum, says Rachel Zar, LMFT, CST, a certified sex therapist at Spark Chicago Therapy.

This makes it a great chance to explore some anal play if both partners are into it.

12. From-behind-bend (over the counter)

How to do it: The receiving partner stands leaning over a bed, table, or countertop. The penetrating partner stands behind them, penetrating them from behind with their penis or strap-on.

Zar says this position can be modified depending what you’re in the mood for: The penetrating partner can lean over their partner’s back for some extra skin-to-skin contact, or they can stand up straight for more leverage and deeper thrusts.

Quick tip: “This is great for a quickie — you can have sex almost anywhere,” says Zar.



13. Pretzel dip

How to do it: The partner being penetrated lies on their side with their top leg spread as their partner straddles their bottom leg and penetrates. The receiving partner can also wrap their leg around their partner’s waist.

This fun sex position switches things up with a unique angle of entry. “New angles always allow for new potential pleasure. This one gives the potential for deeper penetration than missionary, while also allowing for eye contact,” says Zar.

14. Sideways 69

How to do it: Both partners lie on their sides, head to foot, and then align themselves so that each partner’s face is in line with the other partner’s genitals.

This 69 position variation is perfect for couples who enjoy both giving and receiving oral sex. Zar says it can be more comfortable for you than traditional 69ing, since it’s easier to catch your breath and you avoid the potential discomfort of having all your partner’s body weight on top of you.

15. Touch your toes

How to do it: The receiving partner stands and bends into a forward fold so they touch their toes. The penetrating partner stands behind them and penetrates.

Quick tip: “This one takes both flexibility and balance. It may be helpful for the partner standing tall to anchor themselves by leaning against a wall, while also holding tight to their partner so they don’t topple forward,” says Zar.



This position allows for deep penetration, which may be pleasurable for both partners.

16. Standing oral

How to do it: The partner receiving oral sex stands up while their partner kneels or sits on the bed or a chair and performs oral sex.



Oral sex can be amazing foreplay to get extra aroused before penetration, but it’s also sexy enough to stand on its own as the main event, if you’d like.

Plus, Zar says this position can be fun for people who enjoy the power dynamics at play when one partner is standing and one is kneeling.

17. Happy baby

How to do it: The receiving partner lies on their back while spreading and lifting their legs into the air, holding their feet in their hands. The penetrating partner faces the receiving partner and enters.

This yoga pose turned sex position provides the penetrating partner with a sexy view and the receiving partner with a hip-opening stretch and extra pleasure.

“For those with vulvas, any position where your legs are spread will give extra access to the clitoris, whether that’s from your partner’s body pressing up against you or either of your hands,” says Zar.

18. Reclined butterfly

How to do it: The partner being penetrated lies on their back with their legs in a butterfly position (feet together and knees spread). The penetrating partner faces their partner, gets on top, and enters.

As another yoga-inspired sex position, the reclined butterfly can help you to lean back and relax. “Feeling relaxed during sex can really help to sink into the moment, which can increase pleasure and orgasm potential. This one’s also a hip opener and opens up a lot of area for skin-to-skin contact,” says Zar.

19. Downward dog

How to do it: The receiving partner gets into the downward dog yoga pose, making a triangle shape with their body with their hands and feet on the floor. The other partner stands behind and penetrates.

Not only will this position give you a great stretch, but inversion poses like this one may also give you a little head rush that can add to your pleasure, says Zar. Plus, it allows for deep from-behind penetration.

20. Spooning

How to do it: Both partners lie on their sides spooning, facing the same direction, with the penetrating partner as the big spoon. Slightly push your pelvises together for penetration.



“Many people like this sexy position because it is head to toe contact, it’s comfortable, and allows both partners to take control,” says Melinda DeSeta, LMHC, a certified sex therapist at Insight Counseling Center Miami.

As a bonus, this position makes it easy for the receiving partner to add in a toy for clitoral stimulation.

21. Ballet dancer

How to do it: Both partners stand facing each other. The receiving partner balances on one leg while wrapping their other leg around their partner’s thighs or waist depending on flexibility and uses their arms to hold on for support as the penetrating partner enters.

“The receiving partner is in control of the depth and angle of penetration while the penetrating partner has their hands free to roam, caress, and support the receiving partner,” says DeSeta. Plus, she says this is a great position for a quickie in a confined space — shower sex, anyone?

22. Double-ended dildo

How to do it: Both partners sit on their butts leaning slightly backwards, facing each other. The double-ended dildo is inserted into both partners while they move their pelvises in tandem or thrust their hips to enjoy the toy.

While this is the most common way people use a double-ended dildo, DeSeta suggests getting creative. “Many people think that since a double-ended dildo has two ‘penis heads’ it is meant for women, but that is not always the case.

A double-ended dildo can be used for any type of penetration such as vaginal to vaginal, vaginal to anal, anal to anal, and oral play,” says DeSeta.

23. Scissoring

How to do it: Both partners lie back, facing each other, intertwining their legs while rubbing their genitals together.

DeSeta says while many people think this is just a sex position for two people with vulvas, scissoring is for anyone. Regardless of if there is penetration or not, there will be simultaneous genital stimulation that both partners can enjoy.

24. Lotus

How to do it: The penetrating partner sits down cross-legged as the receiving partner straddles their partner, mounting their penis or strap-on, wrapping their legs around their partner’s waist. Then, each partner wraps their arms around one another.

If you’re looking for an extremely intimate position, this is it. DeSeta says the extreme closeness, engaged eye contact, and hot and heavy deep breathing in this position can intensify your emotional connection and pleasure.

25. Wheel pose

How to do it: The receiving partner bends over backwards into a yoga wheel pose, balancing on their hands and feet, with their body in an upside down “U” shape. The penetrating partner stands between their legs and penetrates.

Quick tip: To make things more athletic, the penetrating partner can pick up their partner by their waist. Then, the penetrated partner can balance on their arms, with their legs wrapped around the penetrating partner’s waist.



DeSeta says this position allows for deep penetration and A-spot access. “The A-spot sits closer to the cervix and offers an immense amount of pleasure when stimulated,” says DeSeta. This allows for new sensations and potentially a different type of orgasm.

Insider’s takeaway

Try some (or all) of these moves out with your partner to learn what brings you both the most pleasure. You may not love every single position on the list, and that’s okay.

Different strokes work for different folks, and discovering what you love the most is sure to be a fun — and sexy — learning experience.