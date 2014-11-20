Sex Pistols Singer Johnny Rotten Admits He Spent Over $15,000 On iPad Apps Last Year

Former lead singer of the Sex Pistols, John Lydon, knows what it’s like to get sucked into addictive mobile games.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Lydon, better known for his stage name “Johnny Rotten,” was asked whether he’s made any extravagant purchases.

As it turns out, he’s spent quite a bit on his iPad.

I wasted — you’re the first to know this — 10,000 f‑‑‑‑‑‑ pounds [about $US15,671] in the last two years on apps on my iPad. I got into Game of Thrones, Game of War, Real Racing, and I just wanted to up the ante. And like an idiot I didn’t check myself. I’ve been checked now. But there’s a kid in me, see? A bit of my childhood was taken from me and I’m determined to bring it back.

While “Game of War” is free and “Real Racing” only costs $US2.99, both apps follow the so-called “freemium” business model, allowing users to advance in the game by making small in-app purchases.

Clearly, these in-app purchases can quickly add up, and Apple even paid around $US100 million to settle a case with the FTC this year after parents realised their children were spending thousands of real dollars without their permission.

To read Lydon’s full interview where he discusses fame, his struggles with debt, and his favourite purchase, head on over to The Telegraph.

