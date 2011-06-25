A Sex Offender With No Tongue Is On The Loose In Stamford

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A sex offender is currently on the loose in Stamford, Connecticut.Look out for a man with no tongue. He’s missing part of it after he attacked a woman last night.



In fact, he’s missing a “substantial piece… About an inch worth,” police told the Stamford Advocate.

“The sexual attack of a middle aged-woman on a church property downtown late Thursday night was thwarted when the woman being attacked bit off part of the man’s tongue,” the Stamford Advocate reported.

The man ran away after his tongue, and possibly his right cheek, was bitten off.

The female victim said her attacker was Hispanic, in his early 30s and about six-feet tall with a medium build.” He has black hair “with a flat-top type cut.”

UBS and RBS employees – watch out for him.

Anyone with information on the attack or attacker is urged to call Stamford detectives at 203-977-4417 or 203-977-4444.

