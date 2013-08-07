Potential Sex Offender Accidentally Outs Himself Via Reddit By Posting Military Scholarship

A potential sex offender whose crimes fell through the cracks has drudged them up out of the past and accidentally outed himself via Reddit.

It started about a month ago, on a subreddit called “offmychest” which is a forum for people to ask Reddit for advice or just be honest with someone, under the cloak of relative anonymity.

Enter “Pilot94” and a story about he and his friend, Patrick — both 18 at the time — breaking various laws and raising hell, but, more importantly, getting three 13 to 14 year-old girls drunk and engaging in sexual acts with them in the bed of a truck.

Then the cops showed up, the girls accused the boys of rape, one girl was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and vaginal tearing, and the boys booked.

But when the lead detective and chief of police were fired, the whole thing disappeared, claimed Pilot94, and no charges were brought.

And then, in an egregiously triumphant manner, he says he and his friend Patrick took their second chance, turned their lives around, graduated school, and entered the military. Patrick is supposedly in Marine bootcamp to be a Recon Marine, and Pilot94 is going to ROTC to become an Army officer.

Nowhere is there a single mention of what the girls might be thinking, doing, feeling.

Pilot94 got a second chance.

Until he unwittingly outed himself a month later in a separate thread, under the same name. Yes, just a month after admitting to potential rape, he posted his scholarship award online for everyone to see … using the same handle he used to get his sexual misconduct off his chest the month prior.

Immediately, another Redditor posted the original story and then the scholarship award as a single image, declaring “we cannot tolerate sexual assault in any form.”

Two days later, however, this post had been designated a “witch-hunt” by moderators and all comments were deleted. Subsequent commenters speculated that Pilot94 had freaked out and requested a take-down.

This was confirmed yesterday, when a throwaway screen name posted a thread called “Really, Redditors? You had to do it?“

Inside this thread we hear a brief repeat of the story, an admission to calling the moderators to have the post removed, and then a little bit more about the fallout.

Here’s a portion of the statement:

I posted some personal stuff that most people kinda knew but were still major for me as I don’t open up often. I felt good about it and people were supportive. As I was new to reddit, I didn’t make a throw away when I posted it, so it kinda lingered at the bottom of my account. I thought about deleting it but then I thought “What’s the point of getting something out there if nobody knows who it is?” I’m not proud of what I’d done but I had done it, my fault and my mistake. I kept posting things and eventually I posted something about my university choice and info about it in a subreddit I thought would appreciate it and be ok. Apparently someone read back through my posts and saw the offmychest. So this White Knight decides to call my university and explain everything that I have done. Now, I’m being looked at by my superiors and almost certainly kicked out. Which will ruin my life.

Below we have a redacted copy of the Redditor’s confession and scholarship letter. Warning, graphic content:

