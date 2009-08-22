Sex Is Spiking With The Markets

The odds are you’ve been having a lot more sex this summer than you did last winter.



Research suggests that testosterone is closely linked to market performance as well as sexual drive and performance. Basically, all three…ahem…rise and fall together.

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone. It plays the key role in health and wellness, including sexual functioning. It drives up your libido, increases energy, foments muscle formation. And, according to a study in the publication Evolution and Human behaviour published last fall, the profits of stock market traders rise on days when their testosterone is above its median level.

In one of our favourite bits of behaviorial economics, the researchers took saliva samples from a group of men ages 18 to 23. They then had the subjects play a game having to do with investing.

Here’s how a news report at the time described it:

“Given $250, they had to choose an amount between $0 and $250 to invest. They got to keep the money that they didn’t invest. If the participant lost a coin toss, their money for investing was lost. But, if they won the coin toss they’d get two and a half times the amount of their investment. At the end of the study, one person was selected by lottery to receive cash equal to their investment, so there was some real incentive. To make a long study finding short, the researchers found that the men with higher testosterone levels invested 12 per cent more in a risky investment than the more average men did.”

So the market is an indicator of testosterone levels. And when those levels spike, sexual behaviour increases also. Basically, you people are probably getting busy while you get wealthy.

Have a, uhm, prosperous weekend.

