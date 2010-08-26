15% Of Women Have Slept With Their Bosses -- And 37% Of Them Got Promoted For It

Research from the centre for Work-Life Policy shows mid-level, professional women need powerful, senior executives to help promote them to the next level of management.



The problem is this: More often than not, superiors are males who are married.

Enter, sex.

In that same CWLP study, 34% of executive women claim they know a female colleague who has had an affair with a boss. Furthermore, 15% of women at the director level or above admitted to having affairs themselves.

And worse, 37% claim the action was rewarded: they said that women involved in affairs received a career boost as a result.

Meanwhile, all this hanky-panky is really screwing the rest of us, says Slyvia Ann Hewlett at Harvard Business Review’s Blog:

61% of men and 70% of women lose respect for a leader involved in an affair. Most poisonous of all, when a junior woman is having a sexual dalliance with the boss, 60% of male executives and 65% of female executives suspect that salary hikes and plum assignments are being traded for sexual favours. This can have a disastrous effect on morale and productivity. 40-eight per cent of men and 56% of women feel animosity towards the involved couple, and 39% of men and 37% of women see a fall off in productivity as the team splinters. Talk about collateral damage!

So what is Sylvia’s suggestion?

The time has come for rigorous, high-profile policies that punish offenders. It’s not just about the parties involved anymore. Looking at the larger picture can show some dark times ahead for women in the workplace — something that should be stopped sooner rather than later.

War Room offers head-snapping advice and profitable insights to entrepreneurs, small businesses and managers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.