Stress is the top reason why women don't want sex and other things we learned from a fertility app

The most important piece of equipment for your love life could very well be your smartphone.

Dating apps can help you find true love. And once you find it, there are apps that help track a woman’s fertility to help avoid pregnancy or to help couples get pregnant.

One of them is an app called Kindara used by over 500,000 women.

Thanks to sex survey research conducted by Kindara with 500 men and 500 women in Kindara’s users community, we’re learning a whole bunch of stuff about people’s sex lives we didn’t know before.

Women are almost twice as likely than men to start having sex before they feel emotionally ready to be a sexually active person. Wikipedia On the other hand, that means that most people, women and men, felt that they were mature enough for their first sexual encounter: 76% of men said they were, and 57% of women. Travis W Keyes 79% of women worried an unwanted pregnancy more than they worried about an STD, as did 68% of men. mahalie via Compfight cc A good number of people, both men and women, said they have had 4 to 7 lovers in their lives. 23% of men and 26% of women. Shutterstock But overall, men said they have had more sexual partners than women. 45% said they had slept with more than 8 people (and 9 per cent said they has slept with more than 41). Kindara Meanwhile, 30% of women said they had slept with more than 8 people. With 43% saying they had slept with less than 3. Kindara Given the glorification of James Bond-like men who play the field, a surprising number of men say they regret how many people they've slept with: 49% say that, looking back, they wished they slept with fewer people. Eon Productions Although that still means that 51% say they wished they slept with more people. Kindara Although women said that they had fewer lovers than men, they feel a lot more regret. Almost 80% said they wish they hadn't been with so many partners. Kindara A lot of people don't get tested for sexually transmitted diseases: 44% of men surveyed said they've never been tested, as did 30% of women. Getty Images Most women say they enjoy sex the most when they feel emotionally connected to their lovers. But other stuff counts, too. Kindara A lot of women would like their sex lives to be better in one simple way: more of it. 53% want more. Guas/Shutterstock But there's a bunch of things that kill a woman's mood. The No. 1 reason: stress. Kindara When it comes to the best sex they have ever had, women were far more likely to say they are having it now, with their current partner. 61% of women said that, vs. 47% of men. Tela Chhe via Compfight cc

