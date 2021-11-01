From showers to hot tubs – here’s how to have the best water sex

You should still use a condom when having shower sex. Royalty-free/Getty Images

Water sex is best when you use a lubricant since water tends to worsen any friction down there.

You can still get pregnant from having sex in the shower, hot tub, or any other water-based setting.

Never have sex in lakes, ponds, or oceans to avoid the risk of bacterial infection.

Many TV shows and movies have steamy sex scenes that take place in the water – be it a pool, hot tub, or the ocean. Sure, the idea of sex in water is erotic and romantic, but how safe is it? From a pregnancy standpoint, you should still use protection.

“Regardless of the body of water, if vaginal penetration with sex occurs then precautions against pregnancy should be considered,” says Heather Figueroa, MD, board-certified OBGYN at Loma Linda University Health. However, if someone ejaculates into the water, but not inside a vagina, it would be extremely unlikely for a woman to become pregnant because the water would dilute the semen, says Figueroa.

Beyond pregnancy, there are still risks of STIs and other bacterial infections from water sex if you are not careful. So, here are five tips to help you have the best water sex.

1. Try lube

Just because water is wet, it doesn’t mean it can be used as a lubricant, Figueroa says. In fact, it has the potential to make friction worse.

With adequate arousal from foreplay, women will typically produce their own lubricant, especially women who haven’t gone through menopause, Figueroa says. However, being in the water may rinse away some of this natural lubricant.

If the vagina isn’t lubricated enough, this can result in uncomfortable or painful sex as well as an increased risk of microtears, or tiny cuts, which can be painful, as well. To be on the safe side, it’s best to use additional lube.

2. Use a condom in the water

You can – and should – use a condom in the water if you are looking to protect yourself against STIs and pregnancy.

Related Article Module: 6 common condom mistakes that can significantly increase your chances of pregnancy According to Figueroa, a condom should still work underwater, as long as it’s applied outside of the water and has a good fit. While there isn’t concrete research or statistics about how well condoms work underwater or in different water temperatures, it’s certainly better than nothing.

If you want to have sex in the water while preventing pregnancy and STIs, Figueroa says sex in the shower might be the safest and easiest option. Since you won’t be completely underwater, it will be easier to use a condom and keep it on. According to Planned Parenthood, a condom is safe and effective to use in the shower.

Still, Figueroa says condoms with typical on-dry-land use will cause about 13% of women to have unintended pregnancies. “That rate would definitely increase with the added complexity of sex within bodies of water: getting it on, keeping it on, etcetera,” says Figueroa. The main risk you face is that the condom may fall off, in which case you will not be protected from STIs or pregnancy.

Birth control, such as the pill or an IUD, may be more ideal if you want to have sex in the water and prevent pregnancy. However, keep in mind that these forms of birth control do not protect you from STIs.

3. Be wary of lakes and oceans

Bodies of water can be dirty, so they may not be the safest spot for sex.

Related Article Module: Does ocean water kill germs? You can get some infections from contaminated ocean water The ocean can be a poor choice, since bacteria may be living in ocean water and if you have an open wound, it’s possible to contract a vibrio vulnificus infection or staph infection, even if you are not having sex.

It’s possible to get infections from pools or hot tubs, too. Figueroa says that poorly maintained hot tubs that are not chlorinated as per CDC guidelines can cause infections of the prostate and bladder.

Additionally, molloscum contagiosum and plantar warts have been associated with public pools and hot tubs. “These things luckily are all unlikely, but if one decides to have adult playtime in the pool or hot tub, you should take precautions. If afterward you get fevers, chills, pelvic or urinary pains then talk to a doctor or other qualified healthcare provider,” says Figueroa.

4. Know the STI risks

Having sex in the water won’t prevent you from getting STIs. Any time you are having genital to genital contact, there is the risk of contracting an STI, Figueroa says. Water does not negate this risk.

Common STIs include:

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Hepatitis B

Herpes simplex virus (HSV or herpes)

HIV

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Syphilis

Trichomoniasis

Insider’s takeaway

You should take the same precautions you do on land when you are having sex underwater to prevent unwanted pregnancies and STIs. These risks do not go away in the water.

“While sex in the water might sound exciting, it is perhaps the safest on the movie screen or in the shower. If one really wants to try it, then just make sure you take precautions: clean pool or hot tub, contraception if pregnancy is not desired, understand that STIs still exist, and watch for infection symptoms afterward,” says Figueroa.

