SEX, PORN, BOOZE, AND GOLF WITH BANKERS: Investigation Reveals All Kinds Of Bad behaviour At Treasury Department

Investigators from the Treasury’s Office of the Inspector General found that some of the regulator’s employees surfed erotic websites, hired prostitutes and accepted gifts from bank execs, The Hill’s Bob Cusack first reported. [via @BCAppelbaum]
We’ve combed through the instances of misconduct — which date back to 2009 — at the Treasury and there’s some pretty wild stuff in the documents compiled by governmentattic.org.
If you search for the word “sex” there are 22 results and prostitutes and alcohol have seven and six results, respectively.
Of course, the Treasury is a large bureau this is just a small slice of the folks who work there.
“Many organisations have people who do dumb things,” Eric Thorson, the inspector general at Treasury told The Hill.
What’s more is many of the allegations ended up being unsubstantiated, the documents show.
There was a complaint that a supervisor in the OCC was having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. They were also allegedly caught by security having sex either in the office or a stairwell. It was later determined that the alleged incident lacked 'investigative merit.'
An investigation in 2010 revealed a bank examiner in the OCC was found accepting golf fees and meals on the course from bank execs during the workweek when bank examinations were going on from 2006 to 2008. No criminal charges were pursued.
An IT specialist at the OCC was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a former OCC contract employee. The investigation revealed 'no conclusive evidence to support the allegation.'
