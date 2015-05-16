This sex expert has a surprising tip to heat up your relationship

Wanting to try new activities is normal for all couples in relationships. Depending on the idea, some can be more difficult to discuss than others.

Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus, the sexual dysfunction specialist and clinical director of The Medical Center For Female Sexuality, reveals this tip to heating up your relationship and how to approach the subject.

Produced by Sam Rega. Camera by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.