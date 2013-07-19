The Funniest Typos And Mistakes Students Make On Exams

The Times Higher Education has released their annual list of “exam howlers” and it’s filled with some ridiculous typos and mistakes.



As THE puts it, every year the publication asks teachers to send in their “favourite student slip-ups.” This year’s list is filled with previously unknown factoids about sex, death, and religion. Here are some of the best:

A student writing a paper on evolution opened her essay with “Sex has puzzled biologists ever since it was discovered by Darwin and Mendel.” Her professor deemed that “an unpleasant image.”

Another student in intellectual history argued that Spanish military dictator Francisco Franco “was supported by right-wing panties.”

A student in media studies may have mixed up a metaphor when they described a controversial Holocaust documentary as “a hotly contested potato.”

THE writes that a history student in New Zealand “confused the story of Pavlik Morozov, the Soviet youth murdered by his family after informing on his parents, with a more heartwarming tale” when he claimed that Morozov was “a Russian explorer who discovered the true meaning of Christmas.”

A professor of microbiology and molecular biology might have to explain the finality of death to his students, as two wrote that “Nigella seeds can cure all disease except death” and “Ebola could lead to death, in some cases fatal.”

