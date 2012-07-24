Sex-Crime Victim Could End Up In Jail For Tweeting The Names Of Her Assailants

Savannah Dietrich

Photo: NewsyHub/YouTube

A Louisville, Ky., teenager could be facing up to 180 days in jail and a $500 fine for revealing the names of two teen boys who sexually assaulted her in August 2011.Savannah Dietrich, 17, posted the boys’ names on Twitter even after the judge ordered the case be kept confidential because it was a juvenile hearing, the Courier-Journal reported Sunday.



“They said I can’t talk about it or I’ll be locked up,” Dietrich tweeted, according to the Journal. “So I’m waiting for them to read this and lock me up. ___ justice.”

“Protect rapist is more important than getting justice for the victim in Louisville,” Dietrich tweeted, according to the Journal.

Dietrich claims the boys got a “very, very light” plea agreement, but wasn’t allowed to say what the deal entailed, according to the Journal.

Dietrich said she was sexually assaulted at a gathering after she passed out from drinking, the Courier-Journal reported.

She also claims people took pictures of the incident and shared them with others. The unnamed boys pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanour voyeurism in June, according to the Journal.

“For months, I cried myself to sleep,” she told The Courier-Journal. “I couldn’t go out in public places,” “You just sit there and wonder, who saw (the pictures), who knows?”

Dietrich researched confidentiality laws before posting her tweet and “tried not to violate what she believed the law to be,” her attorney Emily Farrar-Crockett told the Journal. In the end, Dietrich claims she was just standing up for herself when she posted the tweet.

“I’m at the point, that if I have to go to jail for my rights, I will do it,” Dietrich told the Journal.

DON’T MISS: James Holmes Goes To Court For The First Time >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.