SEX-AT-WORK SURVEY: The Results Are In!

Last week, BusinessWeek columnist Liz Ryan stirred things up by publishing a column titled “The Truth About Sex At Work.”



Sex at work, Ryan suggested, is a lot more common than most people think.

So instead of acting like a bunch of mortified Puritans about sex at work, Ryan continued, we should just acknowledge the reality and talk about it.

Well, we wanted to find out just how prevalent sex at work really is these days, as well as what folks think about it.

So we put together a sex-at-work survey.

Some of the results were quite startling.

And with about 2,500 responses, this was one of the most popular surveys we have ever done.

So, without further ado…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.