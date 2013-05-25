SEX AT WORK: Please Take The Survey!

A couple of days ago, a BusinessWeek columnist, Liz Ryan, got everyone all hot and bothered by writing about sex at work.



Sex at work is a reality, Liz Ryan argued. And it’s time everyone just acknowledged that.

(One lawyer told Ryan that his firm had had to remove cameras from office stairwells because they kept recording attorneys jumping each other late at night. Ryan herself met her husband at work. And so on…)

Anyway, we figured it would be a good idea to get some actual data on sex at work.

So we put together the survey below.

Please take a few minutes to fill it out. We’ll publish the results soon.

(And rest assured: We have no idea who you are. So your secrets will be safe!)



