WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ 23 years later

Gabbi Shaw
Sex and the city carrie mr big
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker wrapped up her HBO series “Divorce” in 2019 and will star in the “SATC” revival.
Sarah jessica parker then and now
Parker played hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw. Diane Freed and Frederick M. Brown/Getty
After leaving Carrie Bradshaw behind, Parker focused on her movie career, starring in films such as “The Family Stone” and “Failure to Launch.” She also returned to the stage (where she got her start), starring in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” alongside her future husband, Matthew Broderick.

Parker, 56, also capitalized on her status as a fashion icon by creating a clothing line named BITTEN for Steve & Barry’s, and a shoe collection for Nordstrom’s called the SJP Collection.

Even though she stated that she’d never do a television show again, she returned to TV for a guest spot on the fourth season of “Glee” in 2012. Five years later, Parker announced that she was starring in a new HBO comedy called “Divorce.”

The show ended in 2019 after three seasons — and now, of course, she’ll be reprising her role as Carrie in “And Just Like That,” the “SATC” revival.

Parker and Broderick are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages. The couple have three children: their son, James, and twins Marion and Tabitha.

Kim Cattrall was poised to be the breakout star of “Sex and the City,” but hasn’t been able to replicate that level of success with recent projects.
Kim cattrall then and now
Cattrall played the group’s resident expert on sex and relationships, Samantha Jones. Stephen Trupp/AP and Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Cattrall’s sexually confident Samantha Jones was the show’s breakout character — the role won her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. But since the show ended, Cattrall, 65, has distanced herself from the spotlight.

She’s starred in multiple Canadian TV shows and and BBC shows, but nothing has come close to the success she had with “Sex and the City.” Ironically, she was considered the most famous cast member going into season one.

In 2020, Cattrall starred on the Fox series “Filthy Rich,” which she also executive-produced. It was canceled after one season.

Next year, she’ll play the narrator of “How I Met Your Father,” aka the future version of Hilary Duff’s character. She will also appear in the comedy film “About My Father” alongside Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, and Leslie Bibb.

Her feud with former co-star Parker has put her in the headlines, along with the tragic death of her brother Christopher.

There are rumors floating around thet internet how Cattrall’s character was going to be written out of “And Just Like That…” — reportedly, Samantha will be in London.

Kristin Davis took a step back from acting after her time on the show and has been concentrating on activism. She’s slowly making her way back now, recently starring in Netflix movies.
Kristin davis then and now
Davis portrayed the prim and proper Charlotte York. Stephen Trupp/AP and Rich Fury/Getty
Davis, 56, also won critical acclaim for her portrayal as Charlotte York, the most old-fashioned member of the bunch. She was nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

While “Sex and the City” was airing, Davis appeared on two other extremely popular TV shows at the time, “Friends,” and “Will and Grace.” But after that, she didn’t appear on another show until 2014’s “Bad Teacher.” She did, however, appear in a few feature films including “Deck the Halls” alongside co-star Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick.

In 2019, she starred in a Netflix rom-com opposite Rob Lowe, “Holiday in the Wild.” She hosted the reality dating series “Labor of Love” in 2020. In March 2021, she once again starred in a Netflix film — this time, a psychological thriller called “Deadly Illusions.”

She is confirmed to be reprising her role as Charlotte in the revival. 

She’s also an Oxfam ambassador (Oxfam is a collection of international charities focused on ending global poverty), won the Humane Society‘s 2010 Wyler Award (an award given to a celebrity who has made news on behalf animals), and is a patron of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Personally, Davis adopted a baby girl, Gemma, in 2011, and a boy, Wilson, in 2018.

 

Cynthia Nixon moved away from acting and towards politics — she ran for governor of New York in 2018. Now, she’s returning to Hollywood.
Cynthia nixon then and now
Nixon played lawyer Miranda Hobbes, the most rational, down-to-earth of the bunch. Handout and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Miranda Hobbes is having something of a renaissance right now — though people used to be unwilling to admit that they were “a Miranda,” the current political climate and rise of feminism has made the public take another look at her, and they like what they see.

IRL, Nixon, 55, is an outspoken figure regarding LGBT rights (she came out as bisexual and has been married to her wife, Christine Marinoni, since 2012) and breast cancer (she beat the disease in 2006). She was named an ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 2008.

Nixon announced her candidacy for governor of New York on March 19, 2018. Though she lost the Democratic primary, she earned a respectable 35% of the vote.

Besides her political life, Nixon has starred in Broadway shows, indie films, and long-running classic shows like “Law and Order.” She won an Emmy for her guest-starring role in a 2008 episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” in which she played a woman pretending to have dissociative identity disorder.

In 2020, she appeared in the Netflix series “Ratched,” and is set to star in “The Gilded Age,” an HBO series created by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes. Nixon is also confirmed for “And Just Like That…”

Nixon shares two children, Charles and Seph, with her ex-husband, Danny Mozes. She and Marinoni welcomed son Max in 2011.

Chris Noth reprised his role on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” after his time as Mr. Big. He also had another mega-hit with TV series “The Good Wife.”
Chris noth then and now
Big’s name wasn’t revealed until the final episode — it’s John. Peter Kramer and Casey Curry/AP
Noth, 67, has a penchant for playing polarizing characters. Besides Mr. Big, who swung between being Carrie’s perfect partner and being terrified of commitment, he also played Peter Florrick on “The Good Wife,” a disgraced former state attorney. He also played a cop on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” from 1990 to 1995, and reprised his role from 2005 to 2008.

Noth starred on on NBC’s FBI procedural “Gone” until 2018, and also appeared in the Discovery Channel’s miniseries about the true story of the Unabomber, called “Manhunt: Unabomber.” He now stars on CBS series “The Equalizer,” a reimagining of the ’80s show of the same name.

It’s unclear what’s in store for Big and Carrie in the revival, but Noth will definitely be in the show.

Noth has two son with wife Tara Lynn Wilson. Their first son was born in 2008, and their second in 2020. The couple got married in 2012 after eight years of dating.

David Eigenberg joined “Chicago Fire” in 2012.
David Eigenberg then and now
Eigenberg played Steve Brady, the father of Miranda’s son, and her eventual husband. Lawrence Lucier and Daniel Boczarski/Getty
Since his time as Steve, Miranda’s main love interest, ended, Eigenberg, 57, has been working steadily in the world of TV.

He has appeared in multiple one-off episodes of popular shows such as “Without a Trace,” “Everwood,” “NCIS,” and “Castle,” among others.

For a long time, Eigenberg hadn’t been confirmed for “And Just Like That…,” but all rumors were put to bed once Steve was spotted in the trailer for the show.

He joined the cast of “Chicago Fire” in 2012 and has appeared on its sister show, “Chicago PD,” as well. He welcomed his first son in 2009 with wife Chrysti. They had a daughter in 2014.

Evan Handler is as well known for his time on “Sex and the City” as he is for his role on “Californication.”
Evan handler where are they now
Handler’s character Harry Goldenblatt, a Jewish divorce lawyer, was the opposite of everything Charlotte thought she wanted. Evan Agostini and Joshua Blanchard/Getty
Harry and Charlotte’s relationship was probably the most heartwarming one on the entire show. It taught Charlotte to look past appearances, and even led to her conversion to Judaism. The two also dealt with realistic fertility issues, a departure from the show’s generally more comedic tone.

After “Sex and the City” ended, Handler, 60, joined the cast of “Californication,” playing the main character’s best friend, Charlie. After “Californication” ended, Handler stayed on TV, most recently appearing in “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “American Crime Story,” and “The Breaks.” He starred in the sixth and final season of “Power.”

Handler will once again play Harry in the revival.

Handler and his wife Elisa’s daughter Sofia was born in 2007.

Jason Lewis has steadily acted since the show ended.
Jason lewis then and now
Lewis played Smith Jerrod, Samantha’s most serious relationship during the course of the show. Peter Kramer/AP and Christopher Polk/Getty
Though Smith was young, he was perfect for Samantha, and eventually became the most important relationship that she had in the show (and subsequent movies). He stood by her through her commitment issues, infidelity, and breast cancer.

On the show, Smith was a model-turned-actor: in real life, Lewis, 50, followed the same trajectory. Before his time on “Sex and the City,” he was a successful model for brands like Guess and Hugo Boss, among others.

After the show ended, Lewis appeared on “Charmed” as the short-lived husband of Phoebe, an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” and most recently starred on “Midnight, Texas” as a fallen angel named Joe Strong from 2017 to 2018.

Lewis confirmed earlier in the year that he will not appear in “And Just Like That…”

John Corbett’s role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and its sequel made him a box-office success.
John corbett then and now
Aidan Shaw was part of the Carrie-Big-Aidan love triangle. Sebastian Artz and Tommaso Bodi/Getty
Aidan was the only man that came close to actually being a lifelong partner for Carrie, besides Big. The debate still rages on as to which one was the best for her.

During the show, Corbett, 60, established himself as a box-office draw by starring in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002. He also starred in heartwarming movies such as “Raising Helen” and “Raise Your Voice,” and had recurring TV roles on “United States of Tara” and “Parenthood.”

He’s now known to a whole new generation as the hot dad in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. In 2021, he starred alongside Katey Sagal in “Rebel,” an ABC series based on the life of Erin Brokovich. It was canceled in May.

Corbett’s a multi-talented man — he has also released two country albums.

Since 2002, he’s been in a relationship with actress/model Bo Derek. They tied the knot in 2020.

Aidan’s story seemed pretty tied up at the end of “Sex and the City 2,” so don’t hold your breath for an appearance in “And Just Like That…” — although, Corbett says he’s in some episodes which HBO Max has not confirmed.

Willie Garson moved from a small recurring role on “Sex and the City” to a starring one on “White Collar.” He died in September 2021 at 57.
Willie garson then and now
Stanford Blatch has since been described as the ‘token gay friend’ of the show. Russ Einhorn/AP and Tibrina Hobson/Getty
Stanford was the perennially single ride-or-die friend of Carrie’s, supporting her through numerous relationships and other misadventures, until he finally found his own boyfriend, Marcus, who mysteriously disappeared in the movies. He ended up marrying Charlotte’s friend Anthony in “Sex and the City 2.”

Garson followed “Sex and the City” with a starring role in “White Collar,” and guest spots on “Girl Meets World” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” He also had a recurring role on “Supergirl.”

Garson adopted a 7-year-old boy in 2010.

Any “Sex and the City” content wouldn’t be complete without Stanford, and as such, Garson announced he was returning earlier in the year. He had been filming prior to his death in September 2021, and will appear in an undisclosed amount of episodes.

Kyle MacLachlan was already famous for his role as Agent Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks” by the time he appeared on “Sex and the City,” and he continues to play iconic TV characters to this day.
Kyle maclachlan then and now
MacLachlan played Charlotte’s first husband, the troubled Trey MacDougal. Scott Gries and Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Trey and Charlotte had a whirlwind romance, engagement, and wedding — which led Charlotte to overlook some red flags, like his vaguely unhealthy relationship with his mother. The two eventually got divorced, leading Charlotte to her next husband, Harry.

MacLachlan, 62, is particularly adept at playing sinister characters, like the obsessive Orson Hodge in “Desperate Housewives,” and the mysterious Captain in “How I Met Your Mother.” He even dabbled in the Marvel Universe by playing Calvin Zabo, aka The Doctor, in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

In 2020, he played Thomas Edison in “Tesla,” and appeared in “Capone.” He’s going to play FDR in the upcoming series “Atlantic Crossing,” and will appear in the 2022 “Fletch” reboot with Jon Hamm.

MacLachlan also co-owns the wine label Pursued by Bear, based in Washington.

He married his wife, Desirée Gruber, in 2002, and the couple had son Callum in 2008.

James Remar has grown into an accomplished voice actor in the years since the show ended.
James Remar then and now
Remar was Samantha’s on and off boyfriend Richard Wright. Frazer Harrison and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Richard was one of the few relationships in Samantha’s arc on the show that had a lasting impact. She was devastated when she caught him cheating on her, and he re-appeared later on in the show just to prove that Samantha was actually really into Smith.

Remar, 67, received a Saturn Award nomination for his role as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father in “Dexter.” He also played the patriarch of the Salvatore family in “The Vampire Diaries.” Most recently, he had a starring role in The CW superhero show “Black Lightning.”

However, he’s found the most success doing voiceover work. Remar has lent his voice to “Justice League Unlimited,” “The Batman,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” “Ben 10: Alien Force,” and “Young Justice,” to name a few.

Ron Livingston has continued to work in the TV world, recently starring in two shows: “Loudermilk” and “A Million Little Things.”
Ron livingston then and now
Livingston’s character Jack Berger is most famous for the infamous Post-it breakup. Tim Goodwin/AP and Frazer Harrison/Getty
“I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

Those seven words led Jack Berger to go down in history as the guy who used a Post-it note to break up with Carrie. He also delivered the line that might be the most lasting contribution to pop culture in all six seasons of “Sex and the City:” “He’s just not that into you.

After writing the Post-it and disappearing into the night, Livingston, 54, has had continued success in Hollywood. He’s appeared in huge movies such as “The Conjuring” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” as well as critically acclaimed indie comedy “Drinking Buddies.”

Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen in “The Flash” in 2022.

However, he has mostly stuck to TV, with roles on “Boardwalk Empire,” “Search Party,” “Loudermilk,” and “A Million Little Things.”

Livingston married his co-star Rosemarie DeWitt in 2009, and the couple adopted two daughters, Gracie and Esperanza.

Mario Cantone has enjoyed a successful career in comedy and theater since his role on the show.
Mario cantone then and now
Cantone played Anthony Marantino, the wedding-planner-turned-friend of Charlotte’s. Lawrence Lucier and Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Anthony was a super flamboyant gay stereotype. He was happily single throughout the show’s entire run, though he confusingly got married to Stanford in “Sex and the City 2.” He will appear during the revival.

Cantone’s one-man show was the first Broadway production to be recorded and aired on Showtime as a comedy special. He’s also appeared on multiple Comedy Central roasts, and was on “The President Show” as former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci.

In 2011, Cantone, who turns 62 on December 9, married Jerry Dixon, a musical theater director and his partner of 20 years.

Mikhail Baryshnikov was a professional ballet dancer before starring on “SATC” — he hasn’t acted much since the show ended.
Mikhail Baryshnikov then and now
Baryshnikov played Carrie’s polarizing boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky, aka The Russian, in the show’s last season. Scott Gries/Getty and Jordan Strauss/AP
Carrie’s friends disliked “the Russian” so much that they supported Big in flying to Paris to win her back in the series finale (even though they never liked him very much either).

Before turning to acting, Baryshnikov, 73, was called one of the best ballet dancers in history.

Since the show ended, he has appeared in just three things: a TV movie called “Place,” an uncredited role in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” and a recurring role as himself on “Doll & Em” in 2015 — it seems unlikely that he’d pop up in the revival. However, there was filming in Paris, so maybe he’ll get a mention.

Baryshnikov told Larry King in 2002 that he didn’t believe in marriage, but later married his longtime partner Lisa Rinehart (a fellow ballerina) in 2006. Their daughter, Anna, has followed in her father’s (acting) footsteps, and currently stars in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson.”

Frances Sternhagen has appeared in many popular TV shows and theater roles.
Frances Sternhagen then and now
Sternhagen played Bunny MacDougal, Charlotte’s overbearing mother-in-law. Scott Gries and Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Bunny MacDougal was the passive-aggressive, overly involved mother of Charlotte’s first husband Trey. Her eerily close relationship with Trey played a part in the demise of his marriage to Charlotte. Sternhagen was nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

After her time on “Sex and the City” ended, Sternhagen, 91, appeared in three plays, “Steel Magnolias,” “Seascape,” and “The Madrid.” She also had a recurring role on TNT’s “The Closer,” and guest-starred in an episode of “Parenthood.”

Lynn Cohen didn’t begin acting until the ’90s, when she was in her 50s. She died in 2020 at age 86.
Lynn cohen then and now
Cohen played Miranda’s judgmental but loving housekeeper Magda. Andrew H. Walker and Dave Kotinsky/Getty
Some of the funniest moments of the show were the result of housekeeper Magda butting heads with Miranda about sexuality, motherhood, and working women — like the time Magda bought Miranda a rolling pin, implying that a woman should stay home and bake, rather than pursue a career.

Cohen appeared in multiple films and shows after “Sex and the City” ended, but gained mainstream exposure from her role as Mags in the second “Hunger Games” film, “Catching Fire.” Her last role was in an episode of “God Friended Me.”

As Magda was so important to Miranda, we expect her death to hit her hard in the revival.

