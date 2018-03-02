WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ 23 years later

- “Sex and the City” aired from 1998 to 2004, and it completely changed TV with its frank discussions.
- The revival series, “And Just Like That…,” premieres on December 9, 2021, on HBO Max.
- Here’s what the entire cast is up to, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Chris Noth.
Parker, 56, also capitalized on her status as a fashion icon by creating a clothing line named BITTEN for Steve & Barry’s, and a shoe collection for Nordstrom’s called the SJP Collection.
Even though she stated that she’d never do a television show again, she returned to TV for a guest spot on the fourth season of “Glee” in 2012. Five years later, Parker announced that she was starring in a new HBO comedy called “Divorce.”
The show ended in 2019 after three seasons — and now, of course, she’ll be reprising her role as Carrie in “And Just Like That,” the “SATC” revival.
Parker and Broderick are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages. The couple have three children: their son, James, and twins Marion and Tabitha.
She’s starred in multiple Canadian TV shows and and BBC shows, but nothing has come close to the success she had with “Sex and the City.” Ironically, she was considered the most famous cast member going into season one.
In 2020, Cattrall starred on the Fox series “Filthy Rich,” which she also executive-produced. It was canceled after one season.
Next year, she’ll play the narrator of “How I Met Your Father,” aka the future version of Hilary Duff’s character. She will also appear in the comedy film “About My Father” alongside Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, and Leslie Bibb.
Her feud with former co-star Parker has put her in the headlines, along with the tragic death of her brother Christopher.
There are rumors floating around thet internet how Cattrall’s character was going to be written out of “And Just Like That…” — reportedly, Samantha will be in London.
While “Sex and the City” was airing, Davis appeared on two other extremely popular TV shows at the time, “Friends,” and “Will and Grace.” But after that, she didn’t appear on another show until 2014’s “Bad Teacher.” She did, however, appear in a few feature films including “Deck the Halls” alongside co-star Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick.
In 2019, she starred in a Netflix rom-com opposite Rob Lowe, “Holiday in the Wild.” She hosted the reality dating series “Labor of Love” in 2020. In March 2021, she once again starred in a Netflix film — this time, a psychological thriller called “Deadly Illusions.”
She is confirmed to be reprising her role as Charlotte in the revival.
She’s also an Oxfam ambassador (Oxfam is a collection of international charities focused on ending global poverty), won the Humane Society‘s 2010 Wyler Award (an award given to a celebrity who has made news on behalf animals), and is a patron of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Personally, Davis adopted a baby girl, Gemma, in 2011, and a boy, Wilson, in 2018.
IRL, Nixon, 55, is an outspoken figure regarding LGBT rights (she came out as bisexual and has been married to her wife, Christine Marinoni, since 2012) and breast cancer (she beat the disease in 2006). She was named an ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 2008.
Nixon announced her candidacy for governor of New York on March 19, 2018. Though she lost the Democratic primary, she earned a respectable 35% of the vote.
Besides her political life, Nixon has starred in Broadway shows, indie films, and long-running classic shows like “Law and Order.” She won an Emmy for her guest-starring role in a 2008 episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” in which she played a woman pretending to have dissociative identity disorder.
In 2020, she appeared in the Netflix series “Ratched,” and is set to star in “The Gilded Age,” an HBO series created by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes. Nixon is also confirmed for “And Just Like That…”
Nixon shares two children, Charles and Seph, with her ex-husband, Danny Mozes. She and Marinoni welcomed son Max in 2011.
Noth starred on on NBC’s FBI procedural “Gone” until 2018, and also appeared in the Discovery Channel’s miniseries about the true story of the Unabomber, called “Manhunt: Unabomber.” He now stars on CBS series “The Equalizer,” a reimagining of the ’80s show of the same name.
It’s unclear what’s in store for Big and Carrie in the revival, but Noth will definitely be in the show.
Noth has two son with wife Tara Lynn Wilson. Their first son was born in 2008, and their second in 2020. The couple got married in 2012 after eight years of dating.
He has appeared in multiple one-off episodes of popular shows such as “Without a Trace,” “Everwood,” “NCIS,” and “Castle,” among others.
For a long time, Eigenberg hadn’t been confirmed for “And Just Like That…,” but all rumors were put to bed once Steve was spotted in the trailer for the show.
He joined the cast of “Chicago Fire” in 2012 and has appeared on its sister show, “Chicago PD,” as well. He welcomed his first son in 2009 with wife Chrysti. They had a daughter in 2014.
After “Sex and the City” ended, Handler, 60, joined the cast of “Californication,” playing the main character’s best friend, Charlie. After “Californication” ended, Handler stayed on TV, most recently appearing in “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “American Crime Story,” and “The Breaks.” He starred in the sixth and final season of “Power.”
Handler will once again play Harry in the revival.
Handler and his wife Elisa’s daughter Sofia was born in 2007.
On the show, Smith was a model-turned-actor: in real life, Lewis, 50, followed the same trajectory. Before his time on “Sex and the City,” he was a successful model for brands like Guess and Hugo Boss, among others.
After the show ended, Lewis appeared on “Charmed” as the short-lived husband of Phoebe, an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” and most recently starred on “Midnight, Texas” as a fallen angel named Joe Strong from 2017 to 2018.
Lewis confirmed earlier in the year that he will not appear in “And Just Like That…”
During the show, Corbett, 60, established himself as a box-office draw by starring in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002. He also starred in heartwarming movies such as “Raising Helen” and “Raise Your Voice,” and had recurring TV roles on “United States of Tara” and “Parenthood.”
He’s now known to a whole new generation as the hot dad in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. In 2021, he starred alongside Katey Sagal in “Rebel,” an ABC series based on the life of Erin Brokovich. It was canceled in May.
Corbett’s a multi-talented man — he has also released two country albums.
Since 2002, he’s been in a relationship with actress/model Bo Derek. They tied the knot in 2020.
Aidan’s story seemed pretty tied up at the end of “Sex and the City 2,” so don’t hold your breath for an appearance in “And Just Like That…” — although, Corbett says he’s in some episodes which HBO Max has not confirmed.
Garson followed “Sex and the City” with a starring role in “White Collar,” and guest spots on “Girl Meets World” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” He also had a recurring role on “Supergirl.”
Garson adopted a 7-year-old boy in 2010.
Any “Sex and the City” content wouldn’t be complete without Stanford, and as such, Garson announced he was returning earlier in the year. He had been filming prior to his death in September 2021, and will appear in an undisclosed amount of episodes.
MacLachlan, 62, is particularly adept at playing sinister characters, like the obsessive Orson Hodge in “Desperate Housewives,” and the mysterious Captain in “How I Met Your Mother.” He even dabbled in the Marvel Universe by playing Calvin Zabo, aka The Doctor, in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
In 2020, he played Thomas Edison in “Tesla,” and appeared in “Capone.” He’s going to play FDR in the upcoming series “Atlantic Crossing,” and will appear in the 2022 “Fletch” reboot with Jon Hamm.
MacLachlan also co-owns the wine label Pursued by Bear, based in Washington.
He married his wife, Desirée Gruber, in 2002, and the couple had son Callum in 2008.
Remar, 67, received a Saturn Award nomination for his role as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father in “Dexter.” He also played the patriarch of the Salvatore family in “The Vampire Diaries.” Most recently, he had a starring role in The CW superhero show “Black Lightning.”
However, he’s found the most success doing voiceover work. Remar has lent his voice to “Justice League Unlimited,” “The Batman,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” “Ben 10: Alien Force,” and “Young Justice,” to name a few.
Those seven words led Jack Berger to go down in history as the guy who used a Post-it note to break up with Carrie. He also delivered the line that might be the most lasting contribution to pop culture in all six seasons of “Sex and the City:” “He’s just not that into you.“
After writing the Post-it and disappearing into the night, Livingston, 54, has had continued success in Hollywood. He’s appeared in huge movies such as “The Conjuring” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” as well as critically acclaimed indie comedy “Drinking Buddies.”
Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen in “The Flash” in 2022.
However, he has mostly stuck to TV, with roles on “Boardwalk Empire,” “Search Party,” “Loudermilk,” and “A Million Little Things.”
Livingston married his co-star Rosemarie DeWitt in 2009, and the couple adopted two daughters, Gracie and Esperanza.
Cantone’s one-man show was the first Broadway production to be recorded and aired on Showtime as a comedy special. He’s also appeared on multiple Comedy Central roasts, and was on “The President Show” as former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci.
In 2011, Cantone, who turns 62 on December 9, married Jerry Dixon, a musical theater director and his partner of 20 years.
Before turning to acting, Baryshnikov, 73, was called one of the best ballet dancers in history.
Since the show ended, he has appeared in just three things: a TV movie called “Place,” an uncredited role in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” and a recurring role as himself on “Doll & Em” in 2015 — it seems unlikely that he’d pop up in the revival. However, there was filming in Paris, so maybe he’ll get a mention.
Baryshnikov told Larry King in 2002 that he didn’t believe in marriage, but later married his longtime partner Lisa Rinehart (a fellow ballerina) in 2006. Their daughter, Anna, has followed in her father’s (acting) footsteps, and currently stars in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson.”
After her time on “Sex and the City” ended, Sternhagen, 91, appeared in three plays, “Steel Magnolias,” “Seascape,” and “The Madrid.” She also had a recurring role on TNT’s “The Closer,” and guest-starred in an episode of “Parenthood.”
Cohen appeared in multiple films and shows after “Sex and the City” ended, but gained mainstream exposure from her role as Mags in the second “Hunger Games” film, “Catching Fire.” Her last role was in an episode of “God Friended Me.”
As Magda was so important to Miranda, we expect her death to hit her hard in the revival.