WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ 23 years later

Sarah Jessica Parker wrapped up her HBO series “Divorce” in 2019 and will star in the “SATC” revival.

After leaving Carrie Bradshaw behind, Parker focused on her movie career , starring in films such as “The Family Stone” and “Failure to Launch.” She also returned to the stage (where she got her start), starring in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” alongside her future husband, Matthew Broderick.

Parker, 56, also capitalized on her status as a fashion icon by creating a clothing line named BITTEN for Steve & Barry’s, and a shoe collection for Nordstrom’s called the SJP Collection.

Even though she stated that she’d never do a television show again, she returned to TV for a guest spot on the fourth season of “Glee” in 2012. Five years later, Parker announced that she was starring in a new HBO comedy called “Divorce.”

The show ended in 2019 after three seasons — and now, of course, she’ll be reprising her role as Carrie in “And Just Like That,” the “SATC” revival.

Parker and Broderick are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages. The couple have three children: their son, James, and twins Marion and Tabitha.