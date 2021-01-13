WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'Sex and the City' 23 years later

Home Box Office (HBO) Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha were family.

“Sex and the City” premiered in 1998, and completely changed TV.

From its frank discussions of sex to its exploration of the then-radical idea that women over 30 could be single and happy, the show’s impact can still be felt today.

Even after plans for a third film were quashed, fans continued to be passionate about their favourite show – and they have been rewarded. A revival series on HBO Max titled “And Just Like That…” was announced in January 2021.

It’s been over 20 years since audiences were introduced to Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte. These women represent four different archetypal personalities that people identify with to this day. It’s not uncommon to hear someone say, “I’m such a Samantha.”

In the two decades since the show premiered, there have been six seasons and two movies â€” and now a revival on HBO Max titled “And Just Like That…”

Whether you’re Team Sarah or Team Kim, take a stroll down memory lane and find out what your fave Manhattan residents with unrealistically huge apartments are up to today.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently wrapped up her HBO series “Divorce.”

Diane Freed and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Parker played hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw.

After leaving Carrie Bradshaw behind, Parker focused on her movie career, starring in films such as “The Family Stone” and “Failure to Launch.” She also returned to the stage (where she got her start), starring in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” alongside her future husband, Matthew Broderick.

Parker, 55, also capitalised on her status as a fashion icon by creating a clothing line named BITTEN for Steve & Barry’s, and a shoe collection for Nordstrom’s called the SJP Collection.

Even though she stated that she’d never do a television show again, she returned to TV for a guest spot on the fourth season of “Glee” in 2012. Five years later, Parker announced that she was starring in a new HBO comedy called “Divorce.” The show ended in 2019 after three seasons.



Parker and Broderick are one of Hollywood’s longest-running marriages. The couple have three children: their son, James, and twins Marion and Tabitha.

Kim Cattrall was poised to be the breakout star of “Sex and the City,” but hasn’t been able to replicate that level of success with recent projects.

Stephen Trupp/AP and Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Cattrall played the group’s resident expert on sex and relationships, Samantha Jones.

Cattrall’s sexually confident Samantha Jones was the show’s breakout character – the role won her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. But since the show ended, Cattrall, 64, has distanced herself from the spotlight.

She’s starred in multiple Canadian TV shows and and BBC shows, but nothing has come close to the success she had with “Sex and the City.” Ironically, she was considered the most famous cast member going into season one. In 2020, Cattrall starred on the Fox series “Filthy Rich,” which she also executive-produced. It was cancelled after one season.

Recently, her feud with former co-star Parker has put her in the headlines, along with the tragic death of her brother Christopher. She is unlikely to appear in the revival.



Kristin Davis took a step back from acting after her time on the show and has been concentrating on activism and non-profit work. She’s slowly making her way back now.

Stephen Trupp/AP and Rich Fury/Getty Davis portrayed the prim and proper Charlotte York.

Davis, 55, also won critical acclaim for her portrayal as Charlotte York, the most old-fashioned member of the bunch. She was nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

While “Sex and the City” was airing, Davis appeared on two other extremely popular TV shows at the time, “Friends,” and “Will and Grace.” But after that, she didn’t appear on another show until 2014’s “Bad Teacher.” She did, however, appear in a few feature films including “Deck the Halls” alongside co-star Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick.

In 2019, she starred in a Netflix rom-com opposite Rob Lowe, “Holiday in the Wild.” She hosted the reality dating series “Labour of Love” in 2020.



She’s also an Oxfam ambassador (Oxfam is a collection of international charities focused on ending global poverty), won the Humane Society‘s 2010 Wyler Award (an award given to a celebrity who has made news on behalf animals), and is a patron of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Personally, Davis adopted a baby girl, Gemma, in 2011, and a boy, Wilson, in 2018.

Cynthia Nixon moved away from acting and towards politics — she ran for governor of New York in 2018. Now, she’s returning to Hollywood.

Handout and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Nixon played lawyer Miranda Hobbes, the most rational, down-to-earth of the bunch.

Miranda Hobbes is having something of a renaissance right now – though people used to be unwilling to admit that they were “a Miranda,” the current political climate and rise of feminism has made the public take another look at her, and they like what they see.

IRL, Nixon, 54, is an outspoken figure regarding LGBT rights (she came out as bisexual and has been married to her wife, Christine Marinoni, since 2012) and breast cancer (she beat the disease in 2006). She was named an ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 2008.

Nixon announced her candidacy for governor of New York on March 19, 2018. Though she lost the Democratic primary, she earned a respectable 35% of the vote.

Besides her political life, Nixon has starred in Broadway shows, indie films, and long-running classic shows like “Law and Order.” She won an Emmy for her guest-starring role in a 2008 episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” in which she played a woman pretending to have dissociative identity disorder. In 2020, she appeared in the Netflix series “Ratched,” and is set to star in “The Gilded Age,” an HBO series created by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

Nixon shares two children, Charles and Seph, with her ex-husband, Danny Mozes. She and Mariononi welcomed son Max in 2011.

Chris Noth reprised his role on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” after his time as Mr. Big. He also had another mega-hit with TV series “The Good Wife.”

Peter Kramer and Casey Curry/AP Big’s name wasn’t revealed until the final episode — it’s John.

Noth, 66, has a penchant for playing polarising characters. Besides Mr. Big, who swung between being Carrie’s perfect partner and being terrified of commitment, he also played Peter Florrick on “The Good Wife,” a disgraced former state attorney. He also played a cop on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” from 1990 to 1995, and reprised his role from 2005 to 2008.

Noth starred on on NBC’s FBI procedural “Gone” until 2018, and also appeared in the Discovery Channel’s miniseries about the true story of the Unabomber, called “Manhunt: Unabomber.” He’s set to star on the CBS series “The Equaliser,” a reimagining of the ’80s show of the same name. It’s unknown if he’ll appear in the “SATC” revival.

Noth has two son with wife Tara Lynn Wilson. Their first son was born in 2008, and their second in 2020. The couple got married in 2012 after eight years of dating.

David Eigenberg joined “Chicago Fire” in 2012.

Lawrence Lucier and Daniel Boczarski/Getty Eigenberg played Steve Brady, the father of Miranda’s son, and her eventual husband.

Since his time as Steve, Miranda’s main love interest, ended, Eigenberg, 56, has been working steadily in the world of TV. He had appeared in multiple one-off episodes of popular shows such as “Without a Trace,” “Everwood,” “NCIS,” and “Castle,” among others. Eigenberg hasn’t been confirmed for “And Just Like That…” yet.

He joined the cast of “Chicago Fire” in 2012 and has appeared on its sister show, “Chicago PD,” as well. He welcomed his first son in 2009 with wife Chrysti. They had a daughter in 2014.

Evan Handler is as well known for his time on “Sex and the City” as he is for his role on “Californication.”

Evan Agostini and Joshua Blanchard/Getty Handler’s character Harry Goldenblatt, a Jewish divorce lawyer, was the opposite of everything Charlotte thought she wanted.

Harry and Charlotte’s relationship was probably the most heartwarming one on the entire show. It taught Charlotte to look past appearances, and even led to her conversion to Judaism. The two also dealt with realistic fertility issues, a departure from the show’s generally more comedic tone.

After “Sex and the City” ended, Handler, 60, joined the cast of “Californication,” playing the main character’s best friend, Charlie. After “Californication” ended, Handler stayed on TV, most recently appearing in “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “American Crime Story,” and “The Breaks.” He starred in the sixth and final season of “Power.” Handler’s involvement with the revival is unknown.

Handler and his wife Elisa’s daughter Sofia was born in 2007.

Jason Lewis has steadily acted since the show ended.

Peter Kramer/AP and Christopher Polk/Getty Lewis played Smith Jerrod, Samantha’s most serious relationship during the course of the show.

Though Smith was young, he was perfect for Samantha, and eventually became the most important relationship that she had in the show (and subsequent movies). He stood by her through her commitment issues, infidelity, and breast cancer.

On the show, Smith was a model-turned-actor: in real life, Lewis, 49, followed the same trajectory. Before his time on “Sex and the City,” he was a successful model for brands like Guess and Hugo Boss, among others.

After the show ended, Lewis appeared on “Charmed” as the short-lived husband of Phoebe, an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” and is currently starring on “Midnight, Texas” as a fallen angel named Joe Strong.

Without Kim Cattrall’s Samanatha (and their breakup at the end of the first “SATC” film), it’s unclear if Lewis will appear in the revival.

John Corbett’s role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and its sequel made him a box-office success.

Sebastian Artz and Tommaso Bodi/Getty Aidan Shaw was part of the Carrie-Big-Aidan love triangle.

Aidan was the only man that came close to actually being a lifelong partner for Carrie, besides Big. The debate still rages on as to which one was the best for her.

During the show, Corbett, 59, established himself as a box-office draw by starring in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002. He also starred in heartwarming movies such as “Raising Helen” and “Raise Your Voice,” and had recurring TV roles on “United States of Tara” and “Parenthood.” He’s now known to a whole new generation as the hot dad in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films.

Corbett’s a multi-talented man – he has also released two country albums.

Since 2002, he’s been in a relationship with actress/model Bo Derek.

Aidan’s story seemed pretty tied up at the end of “Sex and the City 2,” so don’t hold your breath for a Corbett appearance in “And Just Like That…”

Willie Garson moved from a small recurring role on “Sex and the City” to a starring one on “White Collar.”

Russ Einhorn/AP and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Stanford Blatch has since been described as the ‘token gay friend’ of the show.

Stanford was the perennially single ride-or-die friend of Carrie’s, supporting her through numerous relationships and other misadventures, until he finally found his own boyfriend, Marcus, who mysteriously disappeared in the movies. He ended up marrying Charlotte’s friend Anthony in “Sex and the City 2.”

Garson, 56, followed “Sex and the City” with a starring role in “White Collar,” and guest spots on “Girl Meets World” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Most recently, he had a recurring role on “Supergirl.”

Garson adopted a 7-year-old boy in 2010.

Any “Sex and the City” content wouldn’t be complete without Stanford, so fingers crossed Garson makes an appearance in the revival.

Kyle MacLachlan was already famous for his role as Agent Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks” by the time he appeared on “Sex and the City,” and he continues to play iconic TV characters to this day.

Scott Gries and Jamie McCarthy/Getty MacLachlan played Charlotte’s first husband, the troubled Trey MacDougal.

Trey and Charlotte had a whirlwind romance, engagement, and wedding – which led Charlotte to overlook some red flags, like his vaguely unhealthy relationship with his mother. The two eventually got divorced, leading Charlotte to her next husband, Harry.

MacLachlan, 61, is particularly adept at playing sinister characters, like the obsessive Orson Hodge in “Desperate Housewives,” and the mysterious Captain in “How I Met Your Mother.” He even dabbled in the Marvel Universe by playing Calvin Zabo, aka The Doctor, in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

In 2020, he played Thomas Edison in “Tesla,” and appeared in “Capone.” He’s going to play FDR in the upcoming series “Atlantic Crossing.”

MacLachlan also co-owns the wine label Pursued by Bear, based in Washington.

He married his wife, Desirée Gruber, in 2002, and the couple had son Callum in 2008.



James Remar has grown into an accomplished voice actor in the years since the show ended.

Frazer Harrison and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Remar was Samantha’s on and off boyfriend Richard Wright.

Richard was one of the few relationships in Samantha’s arc on the show that had a lasting impact. She was devastated when she caught him cheating on her, and he re-appeared later on in the show just to prove that Samantha was actually really into Smith.

Remar, 67, received a Saturn Award nomination for his role as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father in “Dexter.” He also played the patriarch of the Salvatore family in “The Vampire Diaries.” Most recently, he has a starring role in The CW superhero show “Black Lightning.”

However, he’s found the most success doing voiceover work. Remar has lent his voice to “Justice League Unlimited,” “The Batman,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” “Ben 10: Alien Force,” and “Young Justice,” to name a few.

Ron Livingston has continued to work in the TV world and is currently starring in two shows: “Loudermilk” and “A Million Little Things.”

Tim Goodwin/AP and Frazer Harrison/Getty Livingston’s character Jack Berger is most famous for the infamous Post-it breakup.

“I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

Those seven words led Jack Berger to go down in history as the guy who used a Post-it note to break up with Carrie. He also delivered the line that might be the most lasting contribution to pop culture in all six seasons of “Sex and the City:” “He’s just not that into you.“

After writing the Post-it and disappearing into the night, Livingston, 53, has had continued success in Hollywood. He’s appeared in huge movies such as “The Conjuring” and “The Time Traveller’s Wife,” as well as critically acclaimed indie comedy “Drinking Buddies.” However, he has mostly stuck to TV, with roles on “Boardwalk Empire,” “Search Party,” “Loudermilk,” and “A Million Little Things.”

Livingston married his co-star Rosemarie DeWitt in 2009, and the couple adopted two daughters, Gracie and Esperanza.

Lynn Cohen didn’t begin acting until the ’90s (she was in her 50s), and is now most famous for her role as Mags in “The Hunger Games” franchise. She died in 2020 at age 86.

Andrew H. Walker and Dave Kotinsky/Getty Cohen played Miranda’s judgmental but loving housekeeper Magda.

Some of the funniest moments of the show were the result of housekeeper Magda butting heads with Miranda about sexuality, motherhood, and working women – like the time Magda bought Miranda a rolling pin, implying that a woman should stay home and bake, rather than pursue a career.

Cohen appeared in multiple films and shows after “Sex and the City” ended, but gained mainstream exposure from her role as Mags in the second “Hunger Games” film, “Catching Fire.” Her last role was in an episode of “God Friended Me.”

As Magda was so important to Miranda, we expect her death to hit her hard.

Mario Cantone has enjoyed a successful career in comedy and theatre since his role on the show.

Lawrence Lucier and Fernanda Calfat/Getty Cantone played Anthony Marantino, the wedding-planner-turned-friend of Charlotte’s.

Anthony was a super flamboyant gay stereotype. He was happily single throughout the show’s entire run, though he confusingly got married to Stanford in “Sex and the City 2.” He’ll most likely be at least mentioned in the revival.

Cantone’s one-man show was the first Broadway production to be recorded and aired on Showtime as a comedy special. He’s also appeared on multiple Comedy Central roasts, and was on “The President Show” as former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci.

In 2011, Cantone, 61, married Jerry Dixon, a musical theatre director and his partner of 20 years.

Mikhail Baryshnikov was a professional ballet dancer before starring on “SATC” — he hasn’t acted much since the show ended.

Scott Gries/Getty and Jordan Strauss/AP Baryshnikov played Carrie’s polarising boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky, aka The Russian, in the show’s last season.

Carrie’s friends disliked “the Russian” so much that they supported Big in flying to Paris to win her back in the series finale (even though they never liked him very much either).

Before turning to acting, Baryshnikov, 72, was called one of the best ballet dancers in history.

Since the show ended, he has appeared in just three things: a TV movie called “Place,” an uncredited role in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” and a recurring role as himself on “Doll & Em” in 2015 – it seems unlikely that he’d pop up in the revival.

Baryshnikov told Larry King in 2002 that he didn’t believe in marriage, but later married his longtime partner Lisa Rinehart (a fellow ballerina) in 2006.

Frances Sternhagen has appeared in many popular TV shows and theatre roles.

Scott Gries and Slaven Vlasic/Getty Sternhagen played Bunny MacDougal, Charlotte’s overbearing mother-in-law.

Bunny MacDougal was the passive-aggressive, overly involved mother of Charlotte’s first husband Trey. Her eerily close relationship with Trey played a part in the demise of his marriage to Charlotte. Sternhagen was nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

After her time on “Sex and the City” ended, Sternhagen, 90,appeared in three plays, “Steel Magnolias,” “Seascape,” and “The Madrid.” She also had a recurring role on TNT’s “The Closer,” and guest-starred in an episode of “Parenthood.”

