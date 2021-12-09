23 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Sex and the City’

The series is based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell. Candace Bushnell attends the New York premiere of ‘Sex and the City’ in 2008. JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The “Sex and the City” book, similar to one of the plotlines in the television series, was made up of Bushnell’s New York Observer columns, which ran between 1994 and 1996. Bushnell wrote about her own dating life in New York City, and she interviewed other people about their own sex lives and misadventures. In the columns, she referred to herself as her alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw. When an agreement was made between show creator Darren Star and Bushnell, the author was paid just $US60,000 ($AU83,972) for the rights to “Sex and the City,” Deadline reported.

Many of the characters were inspired by real-life people. Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO/Getty Images Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt were all inspired by real-life people who appeared in the original “Sex and the City” columns. Mr. Big was also inspired by real-life publishing executive Ron Galotti, whom Bushnell dated for a year after they met at a party in 1995. “He was one of those New York guys with a big personality—you just notice him as soon as he walks in the room,” Bushnell told New York Magazine in 2004. “I called him Mr. Big because he was like a big man on campus.”

The female writers of “Sex and the City” often incorporated their own experiences and dating faux pas into the episodes. A scene from ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO One of the reasons some of the scenarios the four main characters find themselves in feel so real is because they were. According to Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the author of “Sex and the City and Us,” the female writers’ “personal problems … often came up in the writing process.” “The talks among them all in the writers’ room became group therapy. Suddenly, being single had transformed from a liability to an asset,” Armstrong wrote. “Every bad date turned into good story fodder. Unfortunate romantic liaisons no longer disheartened the writers; they couldn’t wait to get to the office the next morning to talk them out.” “The writers had a really intimate relationship with each other,” Armstrong told Insider. “At another show, it might not be so personal as it was here. They loved when they would fight or get in little disagreements about a topic, because they would use some of that when they were writing the brunch scenes.”

Sarah Jessica Parker had to be talked into playing the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah Jessica Parker and the show’s creator, Darren Star. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images When Parker first received the script she was hesitant — she didn’t “see herself in Carrie Bradshaw or any of Carrie’s friends,” according to “Sex and the City and Us,” and was unsure about committing to a TV series out of fear it would put her movie and theater career in jeopardy. However, she was reeled in after meeting with show creator and executive producer Darren Star, who was open to her input on the character and even offered her the opportunity to produce the show.

Kim Cattrall also originally passed on the opportunity to play Samantha Jones. Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City.’ Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images Cattrall felt she was “over the hill” to play the publicist as she was about 10 years older than her costars. The actress was also nervous about the opportunities playing such a character would offer, since she’d played similar sexed-up characters in the past. However, she soon agreed after meeting with Star and learning that Sarah Jessica Parker had already signed on to the project, according to “Sex and the City and Us.”

Kristin Davis was originally asked to read for the role of Carrie, not Charlotte. Kristin Davis. Getty Images While Star was attempting to woo Sarah Jessica Parker to the series, he sent the script to Kristin Davis, who was trying to transition her acting career to comedy, and asked her to read for the role of Carrie. However, according to Armstrong’s book, Davis was turned off by the description of Carrie, which described her as having “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.” “All Davis could think was, ‘I am never in a million years going to have the body of Heather Locklear … Carrie’s fantastic, but I’m Charlotte.'” After convincing her agents she was right for the secondary role, Davis landed her preferred role of Charlotte York.

Charlotte York was originally written as a smaller role compared to the other three ladies. Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker filming ‘Sex and the City.’ Tom Kingston/WireImage/Getty Images According to “Sex and the City and Us,” Davis was told that Charlotte might be a recurring character and appear in some, but not all, episodes. However, as the show went on, the writers and creators realized Charlotte was needed as one of the main four.

Cynthia Nixon isn’t a natural redhead but agreed to dye her blonde hair for the role of Miranda. Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker film a scene from ‘Sex and the City.’ Matthew Peyton/Getty Images “For me, it was important that the hair color, body types, and everything was different,” Star told MTV, according to Elle . “When Cynthia Nixon came in to read for the first time, she was blonde. I saw Miranda as a redhead. Thankfully, I took that leap of faith that she would look good as a redhead.”

The New York Star, the newspaper Carrie Bradshaw’s column appears in, was named after the show’s creator and executive producer. Carrie on her laptop. Warner Bros. Television The fictitious newspaper name was created as an homage to Darren Star, who is credited with creating and producing the show.

You can visit Carrie’s apartment in real life, but it’s at a totally different address than the one mentioned in the series. Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO In the series, Carrie’s apartment is located on the Upper East Side on 73rd street, between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. However, the exterior of the apartment is actually located in the West Village on Perry Street. The inside of Carrie’s apartment was filmed on a sound stage. However, fans of the show can visit the brownstone’s steps — which are blocked off since people actually live there — and take photos in front of them.

In the third season of the show, Sarah Jessica Parker had to get a tetanus shot after shooting one famous scene. Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth fall into Central Park Lake filming a scene for ‘Sex and the City.’ Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images While filming the scene where she and Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, fall into the boating pond in Central Park, Parker cut her foot. As a safety precaution, she had to get a tetanus shot as soon as they got out of the water, according to Grazia

Not much thought was given to Mr. Big’s real name before the finale. ‘John.’ HBO In one of the final scenes of the series, Mr. Big’s real name is revealed to be John. However, executive producer Michael Patrick King later recalled he came up with the name on the fly. “In the last episode, in the last moment, I realized [I had] to say Mr. Big’s name and I just [mimes typing on a keyboard] ‘John,'” King told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “And then I told all the writers and they were like, ‘What the hell?’ And I was like, ‘We have to say his name because now he’s real!'”

Sarah Jessica Parker was the only actress out of the main four who refused to do any nudity. The cast of ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO/Newsmakers via Getty Images Eagle-eyed fans might know that despite appearing in a show titled “Sex and the City,” Parker never appears fully or even partially naked in any of her scenes. Even in the sexier scenes, she almost always has a sheet pulled up over her or a bra on – and the same goes for all of Parker’s projects. “I don’t have any judgment about anyone who chooses to do it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled position or religious or ideological on my part.”

In the original opening montage, Carrie wore a totally different outfit to the now-iconic pink-and-white ensemble. Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO The iconic “Sex and the City” intro would be unrecognizable without Carrie wearing a pink tank top and white tutu while being splashed by a bus emblazoned with an ad for her column. However, that wasn’t always the concept. In the original title sequence, Parker wore a powder blue dress, rather than the iconic tutu. “There were two wardrobes. One was the tutu, and we did one pass where Sarah Jessica was wearing a blue dress and didn’t get splashed; instead, she trips when she sees the ad,” show creator Darren Star recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2017, adding it’s now “in the archives.”

“Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field bought the white tutu in a bargain bin for only $US5 ($AU7). Sarah Jessica Parker and Patricia Field in 2003. Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images “I was in a showroom and there was a bucket on the floor, for like, five dollars each or something, and I pull out this tulle skirt, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, let’s just take this. We’ll see,'” Field said in an interview for Emmy TV Legends in 2012. “So when I showed it to Sarah Jessica, she loved it … She felt it,” she continued. After convincing Darren Star to let them use the out-of-the-box piece, it soon became synonymous with Carrie’s character.

“Sex and the City” shaped many trends and led to a rise in the popularity of cupcakes. Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker filming ‘Sex and the City’ in front of Magnolia Bakery. HBO The series led to a “cupcake phenomenon,” Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the author of “Sex and the City and Us,” told Insider. “There was a worldwide cupcake phenomenon that only recently waned,” she said. “Everyone in the cupcake business said this. It was one scene in one episode, but it created this buzz.” Armstrong added that cosmopolitans, which were previously seen as a “niche drink,” and designer footwear both saw a rise in popularity.

“Sex and the City” fans convinced the show’s creators to bring back John Corbett’s character, Aidan Shaw, after he and Carrie broke up in the third season. John Corbett as Aidan Shaw in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO According to the New York Daily News , Corbett was only supposed to appear in a finite number of episodes. However, after he and Carrie’s heartbreaking breakup, fans of the show begged the producers to bring Aidan back. “What happened was the fans kind of got together and bonded together over the internet,” Corbett told the Daily News in 2019. “They mailed [the producers] these little, I guess little 6-inch (15cm) kind of unfinished wooden chairs. And they said, ‘Don’t leave Aidan unfinished,’ right?’ … Because, you know, [he] was a furniture maker, and it’s an unfinished chair … I thought it was kind of cute.”

Parker was pregnant during the fifth season of the show. Sarah Jessica Parker filming ‘Sex and the City.’ Mark Mainz/Getty Images The film crew and wardrobe department did a great job at concealing Parker’s bump, but Sarah Jessica Parker was in fact pregnant with her first son while the fifth season was being filmed. This is also the reason that the fifth season was cut short and the sixth season was split into two parts, as Parker was on maternity leave.

Sarah Jessica Parker had to have her heels taped to her feet while she ran through the streets of Paris in the “Sex and the City” finale. Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of the ‘Sex and the City’ finale in Paris. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Though you can’t see it in the final version, behind-the-scenes shots show Parker’s heels were physically taped to her feet to avoid them slipping off.

The only item of clothing worn multiple times throughout the show was Carrie’s fur coat. Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City.’ IMDb/HBO It’s a well-known fact that the “Sex and the City” cast never re-wore anything that appeared on the show – all except for Carrie’s famous fur coat. It appears multiple times throughout the first and second seasons and then disappears entirely until the final episode when Carrie is walking through the streets of New York on the phone with Mr. Big.

Christopher Noth’s favorite scene from the show was when Carrie Bradshaw farted in bed. Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO In the season one episode titled “The Drought,” Carrie accidentally passes gas while spending the night at Big’s apartment. He teases her and she is mortified that he may never see her the same way again. “I insisted on doing the sound to get it right,” Noth said during a 2021 appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show, “because I’m an expert in farts.” “There were so many great moments in the series of comedy,” he continued. “It was just a blast to do it.”