23 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Sex and the City’

The female writers of “Sex and the City” often incorporated their own experiences and dating faux pas into the episodes.

One of the reasons some of the scenarios the four main characters find themselves in feel so real is because they were. According to Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the author of “Sex and the City and Us,” the female writers’ “personal problems … often came up in the writing process.”

“The talks among them all in the writers’ room became group therapy. Suddenly, being single had transformed from a liability to an asset,” Armstrong wrote. “Every bad date turned into good story fodder. Unfortunate romantic liaisons no longer disheartened the writers; they couldn’t wait to get to the office the next morning to talk them out.”

“The writers had a really intimate relationship with each other,” Armstrong told Insider. “At another show, it might not be so personal as it was here. They loved when they would fight or get in little disagreements about a topic, because they would use some of that when they were writing the brunch scenes.”