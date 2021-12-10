A complete timeline of Carrie Bradshaw’s relationship with Mr. Big on ‘Sex and the City’

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for “And Just Like That.”

Carrie Bradshaw first meets Mr. Big when they bump into each other on the street in the series premiere. He helps her pick her stuff up from the street and the two continue to run into each other at parties. Mr. Big in the series premiere. HBO

A few episodes later, they decide to meet for drinks but Carrie clarifies that it’s not a real date. Carrie and Mr. Big. HBO

They do have their first date two episodes later, accompanied by their first-ever Carrie-Big fight with Carrie accusing the financier of being embarrassed by their relationship. Shortly after their first date. HBO

Despite a few more small fights, Big and Carrie date for the rest of the first season. One of their more memorable fights. HBO

They do, however, break up at the end of season one before going on a trip. Carrie asks Big if she’s “the one” for him, but he isn’t able to give her an answer right away. Big and Carrie break up for the first time. HBO

After the two break up, Carrie starts dating a baseball player. Carrie and Big have their first post-breakup encounter at a bar while she’s on a date with the athlete. Big running into Carrie for the first time since their breakup. HBO

After their first awkward run-in, Big and Carrie officially reconnect when Big’s assistant sends her flowers on her birthday and Carrie invites Big to the birthday dinner. Carrie’s birthday dinner. HBO

A few episodes later, Carrie invites him out to dinner and they start dating again. Big and Carrie start dating again. HBO

Their second try at a relationship seems to be going slightly better. But when Carrie invites him to a wedding, Big acts cagey before the event leading Carrie to think that maybe he is not ready to commit after all. At the wedding. HBO

However, the tense wedding turns out fine, and Big calls Carrie his girlfriend for the first time a little while later. He also socializes with her friends. The night Big called Carrie his girlfriend for the first time. HBO

However, when Carrie tells him she loves him, he doesn’t reciprocate right away and it creates awkwardness between the two. Eventually, he admits he has to do it in his own time and says “I fucking love you.” Carrie on the phone with Big as he tells her he loves her. HBO

They date mostly without incident for the rest of the second season until Big reveals that he’s moving to Paris for possibly a year. They break up because Carrie is hurt he didn’t ask her to move with him. Carrie and Big fight before his big move to Paris. HBO

Later in the season, Carrie goes to the Hamptons and runs into Big and his new partner, Natasha, at a party. He tells Carrie that the Paris deal fell through and he was back in New York. Carrie meets Natasha and Big in the Hamptons. HBO

Back in NYC, Big tells Carrie over dinner that he is engaged to Natasha and although he invites Carrie to their engagement party, she doesn’t go. Carrie runs into Big after his engagement party. HBO

While Natasha and Big are happily married — sort of — on the Upper West Side, Carrie starts dating Aidan Shaw, a furniture designer, on the Upper East Side. Carrie and Aidan meet for the first time. HBO

However, as always, Carrie’s break from Big is short-lived and the two run into each other, first at the opera and again at a boat party. Carrie spots Big spotting her at the opera. HBO

Soon afterward, Big shows up at Carrie’s apartment and says, “I’m so fucked up,” hinting that his marriage to Natasha might be in trouble. Big at Carrie’s apartment. HBO

In the following episode, Big and Natasha run into Carrie at a furniture expo she’s attending with Aidan. Big gets drunk and tells her he is going to divorce his wife. The furniture expo. HBO

After Big’s sloppy admission, Carrie and Big start having an affair — while he is still very much married to Natasha. During one of their meetings at Big’s apartment, Natasha comes home early and chases Carrie down the stairs, which ends with Natasha falling down and injuring herself. Natasha chasing Carrie down the stairs. HBO

At that point, Carrie decides to come clean and tells Aidan about the affair. They break up right before Charlotte’s wedding to Trey. Carrie tells Aidan about the affair. HBO

A couple of episodes later, Natasha and Big end things for good and Big asks to have lunch with Carrie. After falling in the pond during lunch, the two talk about their relationship and seem to part on good terms. Carrie and Big after they fell into the lake. HBO

The goodbye is temporary. Once again, Carrie calls Big to invite him to her birthday dinner. While he doesn’t show up for dinner, he surprises her later with champagne and balloons. Carrie on the night of her disastrous birthday. HBO

The two start spending time together but aren’t romantic. In fact, during one of their nights out, Carrie meets a jazz musician who she briefly dates. Carrie, Big, and the jazz musician. HBO

Later in the season, Carrie gets back together with Aidan and things are smooth until Big leaves Carrie a message while Aidan is over at her apartment. Carrie after she was back with Aidan. HBO

Aidan isn’t happy at first but comes around to the idea of Carrie and Big being friends. In fact, the three accidentally end up spending time together at Aidan’s cottage upstate. Aidan, Carrie, and Big at Aidan’s cottage. HBO

Aidan eventually proposes to Carrie and she accepts. Once again, she runs into Big and he tells her that she’s not “the marrying kind.” Eventually, Aidan and Carrie ultimately break up. Aidan and Carrie break up again, for good this time. HBO

Big and Carrie, on the other hand, remain friendly for the rest of the fourth season and he offers to help her with a down payment when she’s forced to buy her apartment despite subpar finances. Big. HBO

In the season four finale, Big moves to Napa. He and Carrie enjoy a romantic night out on the town that is cut short when Miranda goes into labor. He leaves Carrie with plane tickets to visit him if she wants. Big and Carrie on his last night in NYC before moving to Napa. HBO

Carrie doesn’t end up using the tickets. Instead, she takes the train across the country with Samantha to do a book reading in San Francisco where she meets up with him. Carrie and Big in San Francisco. HBO

After the event, Big is remorseful about how he’s treated Carrie after reading her book (based on her column) and is initially hesitant to be intimate with her although the two ultimately do have sex. Big reading Carrie’s book. HBO

In the third episode of season six, Carrie reveals that she “occasionally” has phone sex with Big but ends it when she starts dating fellow writer Jack Berger. Carrie. HBO

That same season, Big comes back to New York for angioplasty and Carrie takes care of him after he’s had his surgery. Carrie with Big at the hospital. HBO

After Carrie starts dating artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, he leaves her a few messages saying he’s visiting NYC but she ignores them because she is happy with her new boyfriend. Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky. HBO

After radio silence from Carrie, Big shows up in front of the writer’s apartment the night she leaves for Paris to be with Aleksandr. They have a huge fight where Carrie accuses Big of only pursuing her when she’s happy with someone else. Big and Carrie fight before her big move to Paris. HBO

While Carrie is in Paris, secretly miserable, Big leaves her a voicemail to check in on her. Charlotte overhears the message while she’s at Carrie’s apartment and tells the girls who all encourage Big to go to Paris. Big and Carrie in Paris. HBO

In the original series finale, Big and Carrie reunite in Paris where finally he tells her she’s “the one” for him. He moves back to NYC and the show reveals that Big’s real name is John. The last scene from the show. HBO

In the first movie (released in 2008), Big and Carrie are happily in a relationship and house hunting together. They find the perfect apartment and decide to get married. Carrie and Big’s wedding day. Warner Bros.

On the wedding day, Big’s commitment issues kick in and he does not show up for the ceremony. Although he changes his mind on the drive away from the venue, it’s too late for Carrie and she walks away in tears. Carrie confronts Big for leaving her at the altar. Warner Bros.

The two remain separated until the final moments of the film, when Carrie discovers that he’s been writing apology emails to her every day. They reconcile and have a courthouse wedding. Their courthouse wedding. HBO

In the second movie (released in 2010), the two are married and trying to figure out an arrangement that works for them, including maybe spending a few days apart each week. The couple at the beginning of the second ‘Sex and the City’ movie. Warner Bros

Aside from Carrie’s stray kiss with Aidan in Abu Dhabi, Carrie and Big end the movie on a positive note. Carrie and Big. Warner Bros