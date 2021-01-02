19 things you need to know about the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, from the cast to when it will be released

- “Sex and the City” is getting a reboot: a limited series called “And Just Like That…”
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Chris Noth will appear in the show.
- There’ll be new cast members but plenty of familiar faces, too.
The show will follow the main characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an August press release.
“And just like that, it was day one!!” Cynthia Nixon captioned a photo on Instagram of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on set.
Many of the cast members have been photographed during filming, and we’ve already had a glimpse at some incredible fashion.
Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, will not be returning to the new limited series.
In response to two comments on her Instagram post about whether Cattrall would be returning to the next chapter, and whether the two disliked each other, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”
“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys said. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”
Mario Cantone, who played Stanford’s husband and Charlotte’s friend Anthony Marentino, will also return to the reboot, the network confirmed.
Bridget Moynahan, who played Mr. Big’s much-younger wife before they divorced, was also seen on set.
Executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed in May that Noth will be returning to play the role of Mr. Big. He’s also been pictured on set in New York City, alongside Parker.
“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…'” King said in a statement. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex and the City’ story without our Mr. Big?”
“I’m schvitzing like a pudding at a picnic THIS IS AMAZING,” one fan commented.
Others wondered about his storyline and how it would play into the other characters’. Referencing Goldenblatt’s career as a divorce attorney, one user commented, “Will somebody be needing his services?”
“I’m going to do the show,” Corbett told Page Six in April.
However, Corbett’s casting has not been officially confirmed by the network so far. He has not been seen on set and was not among the cast listed in HBO Max’s fall line-up announcement.
TV Line later reported that Nixon, Parker, and Davis’ group will be joined by three non-white actors, in an effort to make the show more realistic and inclusive.
HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line that Parker and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York.”
“They are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today,” he said.
In the reboot, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star will play comedian and podcast host Che Diaz. According to Deadline, Diaz is a nonbinary, queer character who has risen to fame through their “outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles,” which they discuss regularly on their podcast. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw will be a regular guest on their podcast.
“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”
“Little Fires Everywhere” actress Sarita Choudhury will play Seema Patel, a “single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.” Karen Pittman of “The Morning Show” also joins the cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, a law professor at Columbia.
“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”
In August, it was announced that “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson will play Lisa Todd Wexley’s husband, Jackson Herbert Wexley. LeRoy McClain, whom you might know from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will portray Andre Rashad Wallace, Dr. Nya Wallace’s husband.
Cathy Ang will portray Charlotte and Harry’s oldest daughter, Lily Goldenblatt, while Alexa Swinton will play the role of their younger daughter, Rose.
Darren Star, the original creator of the series who also masterminded the recent Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” is not said to be involved.