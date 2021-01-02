Search

19 things you need to know about the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, from the cast to when it will be released

Erin McDowell
First look photo from sex and the city reboot: sarah jessica parker, cynthia nixon, kristin davis
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on set in New York City. Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max
The reboot will be titled “And Just Like That…” and will appear on HBO Max.
The cast of ‘Sex And The City.’ Paramount Pictures/Getty Images
A trailer for the series, which was first shared in January, shows a montage of New York City scenes and the phrase, “And just like that… The story continues…”
The reboot will be a 10-episode limited series.
The cast of the original ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO
Rather than a new season of the original series, the reboot is being described as a “new chapter” entirely.

The show will follow the main characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an August press release.

Each episode will be a half-hour, just like the original.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO
“We have some new stories to tell,” Sarah Jessica Parker wrote on Instagram. “We are excited.”
Production began in July 2021, and photos show the cast filming around New York City.
The cast of “And Just Like That…” shared the first look at the new show on July 9, almost 17 years after the original series finale aired. 

“And just like that, it was day one!!” Cynthia Nixon captioned a photo on Instagram of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on set.

Many of the cast members have been photographed during filming, and we’ve already had a glimpse at some incredible fashion.

The show will be released in the fall.
Kristin davis sarah jessica parker and cynthia nixon on the set of and just like that
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
While an exact release date has not yet been revealed, an August press release showed “And Just Like That…” was among HBO Max’s fall programming.
Three of the original series’ four leads will return – all except for Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City.’ James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images
According to an HBO Max news release, the new series will star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) playing their original characters.

Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, will not be returning to the new limited series.

In response to two comments on her Instagram post about whether Cattrall would be returning to the next chapter, and whether the two disliked each other, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

An HBO executive revealed Samantha’s character would be written out of the show, but with a believable reason.
Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City.’ Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images
In an interview with TVLine in February, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys explained how the show would address Cattrall’s absence. 

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys said. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

However, some other familiar faces will be back, including Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, and Bridget Moynahan.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson filming a scene for the movie ‘Sex and the City.’ Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, previously alluded to his return to the series by posting a photo to Instagram with a headline announcing “And Just Like That…” Kristin Davis also commented on the post, saying, “Of course Stanford will be back !!”

Mario Cantone, who played Stanford’s husband and Charlotte’s friend Anthony Marentino, will also return to the reboot, the network confirmed.

Bridget Moynahan, who played Mr. Big’s much-younger wife before they divorced, was also seen on set.

Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, will also be in the series reboot.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming 'And Just Like That...' in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ Gotham/GC Images
Noth played the role of Carrie’s emotionally unavailable love interest in all six seasons of the original show and in both of the feature films. 

Executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed in May that Noth will be returning to play the role of Mr. Big. He’s also been pictured on set in New York City, alongside Parker.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…'” King said in a statement. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex and the City’ story without our Mr. Big?”

David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes’ love interest Steve Brady, will also be returning.
Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg are seen filming 'And Just Like That...' in New York City.
Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg are seen filming in New York City in July 2021 for ‘And Just Like That…’ FZS/MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images
Despite earlier reports that Eigenberg wouldn’t be returning to play Steve Brady, Miranda’s bartender boyfriend-turned-husband, executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed on June 9 that Eigenberg would be reprising his role, and he’s also been seen on set.
Evan Handler will also be back as Charlotte’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt.
Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg are seen filming 'And Just Like That...'
Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg are seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images
Handler played Kristin Davis’ love interest in seasons five and six, as well as in both of the “Sex and the City” films. The character of Harry is universally adored by fans of the show, who were excited to learn on the reboot’s Instagram page that he would be returning. 

“I’m schvitzing like a pudding at a picnic THIS IS AMAZING,” one fan commented. 

Others wondered about his storyline and how it would play into the other characters’. Referencing Goldenblatt’s career as a divorce attorney, one user commented, “Will somebody be needing his services?”

John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, also said he’ll be appearing in “quite a few” episodes of the reboot, although that has yet to be confirmed by HBO Max.
John Corbett. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
Corbett appeared throughout three seasons of the six-season show, in addition to the second “Sex and the City” movie. Even 17 years after the show’s finale, he remains a fan-favorite character.

“I’m going to do the show,” Corbett told Page Six in April.

However, Corbett’s casting has not been officially confirmed by the network so far. He has not been seen on set and was not among the cast listed in HBO Max’s fall line-up announcement.

There’ll be additions to the cast, too. The show will be getting three new main characters, all of whom are people of color.
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, and Blair Underwood. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images
Ahead of announcing the reboot, it was apparent that diversity was at the forefront of the cast and crew’s minds. TV Line reported in February that showrunner Michael Patrick King and veteran “Sex and the City” writer Elisa Zuritsky will work alongside three non-white writers to craft the scripts: comedian and author Samantha Irby, former “Fresh Off the Boat” co-executive producer Rachna Fruchbom, and “Black Lightning” writer Keli Goff.

TV Line later reported that Nixon, Parker, and Davis’ group will be joined by three non-white actors, in an effort to make the show more realistic and inclusive.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line that Parker and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York.”

“They are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today,” he said.

The first new cast member to be announced was Sara Ramírez, a nonbinary actor who famously played Dr. Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Sara Ramirez in 2018. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ramírez’ casting is an important one — “Sex and the City” has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity and lack of prominent storylines featuring non-white and LGBTQ+ characters.

In the reboot, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star will play comedian and podcast host Che Diaz. According to Deadline, Diaz is a nonbinary, queer character who has risen to fame through their “outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles,” which they discuss regularly on their podcast. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw will be a regular guest on their podcast.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman were also confirmed as members of the new series cast.
Sex and the city cast members Nicole Ari Parker Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman
Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman. Gotham/GC Images/Dia Dipasupil/Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
“Empire” actress Nicole Ari Parker will play a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. Prior to being confirmed as a cast member, she was spotted on set alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

“Little Fires Everywhere” actress Sarita Choudhury will play Seema Patel, a “single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.” Karen Pittman of “The Morning Show” also joins the cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, a law professor at Columbia.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

In August, it was announced that “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson will play Lisa Todd Wexley’s husband, Jackson Herbert Wexley. LeRoy McClain, whom you might know from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will portray Andre Rashad Wallace, Dr. Nya Wallace’s husband.

Charlotte and Miranda’s children are all grown up – they will also be making an appearance on the show.
Cathy Ang wears a floral dress on the set of 'And Just Like That...' in July 2021.
Cathy Ang seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ in July. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images
Niall Cunningham will play a grown-up version of Miranda and Steve’s son, Brady Hobbes, and will have a girlfriend in the show. He is best known for his role as Tyler in “Life in Pieces.”

Cathy Ang will portray Charlotte and Harry’s oldest daughter, Lily Goldenblatt, while Alexa Swinton will play the role of their younger daughter, Rose.

Kristin Davis’ character, Charlotte, will have a new furry best friend in the reboot.
Kristin davis walking a bulldog on set of and just like that
Kristin Davis is seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 12, 2021. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Davis was spotted on the set of the show’s reboot walking a French bulldog, hinting that her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from the original series, Elizabeth Taylor, will not be making an appearance.
Michael Patrick King will return as executive producer.
Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker
‘Sex in the City’ executive producer Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
King, who directed the two feature films and even wrote a script for a third movie that was scrapped, will return as the limited series’ executive producer. Parker, Nixon, and Davis will also executive produce the new installment, according to HBO Max.

Darren Star, the original creator of the series who also masterminded the recent Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” is not said to be involved.

The reboot will address the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in downtown Manhattan on February 10, 2021. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Parker told Vanity Fair in January that the coronavirus pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”