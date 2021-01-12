HBO Cynthia Davis, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City.’

On January 10, former “Sex and the City” cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon posted a teaser trailer for the next instalment in the series, titled “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max.

The original series ran between 1998 and 2004 and resulted in two spin-off movies.

Though most of the information about the reboot is still under wraps, we do know that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning to the limited series.

Cattrall’s character will not be re-cast and will be eliminated entirely.

For months, rumours have swirled that a “Sex and the City” reboot will be returning to our screens. Now, we no longer have to wonder if the iconic series will be coming back.

On January 10, former “Sex and the City” cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon posted a teaser trailer for the next instalment in the series on Instagram. Immediately, longtime fans were quick to share their excitement for the new instalment, with Parker’s post alone receiving over 1 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Here’s everything we know about the “Sex and the City” reboot, so far.

The reboot will be titled “And Just Like That…” and appear on HBO Max.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images The cast of ‘Sex And The City.’

The trailer featured a montage of New York City scenes and the phrase, “And just like that… The story continues…” along with the hashtag “#SATCNextChapter.”

The actresses also linked to a new Instagram page for the series, which will be titled “And Just Like That…” and appear on HBO Max.

The reboot will be a 10-episode limited series on HBO Max.

HBO The cast of the original ‘Sex and the City.’

Rather than a new season of the original series, the reboot is being described as a “new chapter” entirely.

Each episode will be a half-hour, just like the original.

HBO Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City.’

“We have some new stories to tell,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “We are excited.”

Three of the original series’ leads will return — all except for Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City.’

According to an HBO Max news release, the new series will star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) playing their original characters as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, will not be returning to the new limited series.

In response to two comments on her Instagram post about whether Cattrall would be returning to the next chapter, and whether the two disliked each other, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t a part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”



However, Sarah Jessica Parker has teased that some other familiar faces will be returning.

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie ‘Sex and The City.’

Though the actress refused to answer questions about who from the original cast will appear in the show, she did say that Nixon, Davis, “and some others you know” are slated to return.

As to one fan’s question about whether Carrie Bradshaw’s main love interest, Mr. Big, will be returning, Parker responded only by saying, “wait and see…”



Michael Patrick King will return as executive producer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images ‘Sex in the City’ executive producer Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000.

King, who directed the two feature films and even wrote a script for a third movie that was scrapped, will return as the limited series’ executive producer. Parker, Nixon, and Davis will also executive produce the new instalment, according to Variety.

Darren Star, the original creator of the series who also masterminded the recent Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” is not said to be involved.

Production on the series will begin in New York City in the spring of 2021.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker film a scene from ‘Sex and the City.’

Though no release date has been announced, “And Just Like That…” will begin production in the late spring of 2021.

“See you at the table read!!!” Sarah Jessica Parker commented on Cynthia Nixon’s posting of the trailer, to which Nixon responded, “See you there!!!! (And maybe a little before too).”



