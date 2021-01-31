'Sex and the City' reboot will reportedly include COVID-19 as 'part of the storyline'

HBO Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker, along with Kristin Davis, will appear in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.

A “Sex and the City” revival called “And Just Like That…” is in the works from HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that the new series’ plot will involve COVID-19 in some capacity.

Parker will revive her Carrie Bradshaw role, and Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will also return.

Thoughts of the “Sex and the City” reboot may conjure nostalgia of the original series that ran from 1998 to 2004 â€” but the new show’s plot will apparently be very much set in the present as it includes aspects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Vanity Fair‘s Julie Miller published on Friday, series star Sarah Jessica Parker said COVID-19 will be included in the HBO Max show, which is titled “And Just Like That…”, but didn’t give specifics about the plot.

“[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker said, referencing the show’s New York City setting. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

She added that the reboot has new writers who she thinks will bring new “life experience, political world views, and social world views” to the storyline.

“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker said.

HBOgo Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw character in the new miniseries.

Parker told Vanity Fair that she and her co-stars can’t wait to play their characters after ‘the time that has passed’

The actress, who will reprise her the titular role of Carrie Bradshaw in the new series, said: “I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]?”

“I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today,” she said.

HBO Nixon, Davis, and Parker will all return to HBO Max’s revival of ‘Sex and the City.’

Parker will be joined by two of her co-stars, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt; and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

While Parker, Davis, and Nixon confirmed that they will be a part of the revival, Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones in the original series and movies, noted that she will not be returning to the new limited series.

The show will follow Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an HBO Max press release.



The new miniseries will include 10 episodes that last 30 minutes each.

The streaming platform describes “And Just Like That…” as an entirely new chapter for the “Sex and the City” characters â€” not a continuation of the previous show’s seasons. Filming is set to begin in late spring 2021.

