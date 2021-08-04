17 of the best outfits from the set of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, so far

- The “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” is currently filming in New York City.
- Photos from the set show what Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and others will wear in the series.
- These are the best fashion moments from the set of “And Just Like That…” – so far.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Making her triumphant return as Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a gingham skirt, white T-shirt, and duster coat for the first day of filming.
Parker’s look, likely conceptualized by costume designer Molly Rogers, was accessorized with black strappy platform heels by Celine, a brown purse, and a tie hat slung around her shoulders.
Cynthia Nixon also rocked a chic look on the first day of shooting in Manhattan.
Nixon, who is reprising her role as lawyer Miranda Hobbes, was photographed wearing a corporate-ready Altuzarra blouse buttoned all the way to the top and simple, yet fashionable, white dress slacks.
Fans were shocked when Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, was photographed with a French bulldog instead of her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor.
In the scene, Davis wore a blue polka-dot maxi skirt, white puff-sleeved blouse, yellow pumps, and carried a $US480 ($AU648) Burberry vintage barrel bag charm notably transformed into a dog poop bag holder.
In another notable and extremely Carrie Bradshaw look, Parker wore a cream linen Claude Montana jumpsuit, Dries Van Noten blazer, and feather hat.
The outfit may be over-the-top, but it fits right in with some of Carrie Bradshaw’s wildest looks.
Nicole Ari Parker, who plays a new character named Lisa Todd Wexley, was spotted the same day wearing a printed jumpsuit by Pleats Please Issey Miyake.
The actress was also styled in paint-splattered Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, a Veronica Silicani bag, and a neon coral statement chain necklace by Monies, according to W Magazine.
For a night out on the town, Parker’s character wore a colorful patterned dress and the same duster coat from the first day of shooting.
The look was topped off with a purple sequin Fendi “baguette” reminiscent of the one stolen from Carrie in the third season.
As Miranda Hobbes, Nixon wore a sleek, red halter-neck jumpsuit for the same night out.
The jumpsuit was accessorized with a metallic clutch and platform heels.
Charlotte York appears to be a fan of the Givenchy archives – this ruffled top is from 1996, two years before the original series first aired.
The actress’ all-black accessories worked perfectly for a chic night of Cosmo-sipping.
Bridget Moynahan, returning as the effortlessly chic Natasha, was spotted on set wearing a simple yet stylish outfit.
The actress’ appearance on set was a surprise to fans, who never expected Mr. Big’s ex-wife to make a return in the reboot.
Parker was photographed the next day wearing a fuchsia Carolina Herrera dress and a statement studded belt from the first “Sex and the City” movie.
The look is totally Carrie in every way.
Parker was later seen wearing two recycled Carrie Bradshaw accessories while filming alongside Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino.
Between the Chanel flower brooch and her iconic Manolo Blahnik heels worn during her courthouse wedding to Mr. Big, this look is quintessentially Carrie Bradshaw.
However, not to be outdone, Mario Cantone’s character, Anthony, looked as dapper as ever in a navy blue suit and shirt that perfectly matched Bradshaw’s iconic heels.
Willie Garson, who is reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, also coordinated with Bradshaw in a periwinkle Paul Smith suit and yellow loafers.
The look was accessorized with a colorful paisley tie, matching pocket square, and reptilian brooch.
Kristin Davis’ character, Charlotte, looked sophisticated in a white floral dress from Lela Rose.
The dress paired perfectly with white heels and a matching structured bag.
Charlotte’s oldest daughter, Lily Goldenblatt, played by Cathy Ang, coordinated with her mother in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown.
The elegant look proved the younger characters in the reboot will be just as stylish as the show’s leads.
Cynthia Nixon looked comfortable yet stylish while lounging in between takes.
According to W Magazine, the actress wore a silk two-piece set designed by Gerard Darel.
Miranda Hobbes is no stranger to wearing color, but this bright, patterned look is one of the character’s boldest looks ever.
The look by Dries Van Noten paired perfectly with woven espadrille wedge sandals.
Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding day look from the first movie with this bird headpiece.
The dramatic accessory elevated her otherwise monochrome look, which consisted of a polka-dot skirt by Carolina Herrera and a simple black top.