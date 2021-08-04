17 of the best outfits from the set of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, so far

Making her triumphant return as Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a gingham skirt, white T-shirt, and duster coat for the first day of filming. Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 9, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Parker’s look, likely conceptualized by costume designer Molly Rogers, was accessorized with black strappy platform heels by Celine, a brown purse, and a tie hat slung around her shoulders.

Cynthia Nixon also rocked a chic look on the first day of shooting in Manhattan. Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 9, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Nixon, who is reprising her role as lawyer Miranda Hobbes, was photographed wearing a corporate-ready Altuzarra blouse buttoned all the way to the top and simple, yet fashionable, white dress slacks.

Fans were shocked when Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, was photographed with a French bulldog instead of her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor. Kristin Davis on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 12, 2021. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In the scene, Davis wore a blue polka-dot maxi skirt, white puff-sleeved blouse, yellow pumps, and carried a $US480 ($AU648) Burberry vintage barrel bag charm notably transformed into a dog poop bag holder.

In another notable and extremely Carrie Bradshaw look, Parker wore a cream linen Claude Montana jumpsuit, Dries Van Noten blazer, and feather hat. Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 13, 2021. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The outfit may be over-the-top, but it fits right in with some of Carrie Bradshaw’s wildest looks

Nicole Ari Parker, who plays a new character named Lisa Todd Wexley, was spotted the same day wearing a printed jumpsuit by Pleats Please Issey Miyake. Nicole Ari Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That’ on July 13, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The actress was also styled in paint-splattered Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, a Veronica Silicani bag, and a neon coral statement chain necklace by Monies, according to W Magazine

For a night out on the town, Parker’s character wore a colorful patterned dress and the same duster coat from the first day of shooting. Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 15, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The look was topped off with a purple sequin Fendi “baguette” reminiscent of the one stolen from Carrie in the third season.

As Miranda Hobbes, Nixon wore a sleek, red halter-neck jumpsuit for the same night out. Cynthia Nixon on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 16, 2021. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The jumpsuit was accessorized with a metallic clutch and platform heels.

Charlotte York appears to be a fan of the Givenchy archives – this ruffled top is from 1996, two years before the original series first aired. Kristin Davis on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 16, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The actress’ all-black accessories worked perfectly for a chic night of Cosmo-sipping.

Bridget Moynahan, returning as the effortlessly chic Natasha, was spotted on set wearing a simple yet stylish outfit. Bridget Moynahan on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 19, 2021. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images The actress’ appearance on set was a surprise to fans, who never expected Mr. Big’s ex-wife to make a return in the reboot.

Parker was photographed the next day wearing a fuchsia Carolina Herrera dress and a statement studded belt from the first “Sex and the City” movie. Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 20, 2021. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The look is totally Carrie in every way.

Parker was later seen wearing two recycled Carrie Bradshaw accessories while filming alongside Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino. Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 23, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Between the Chanel flower brooch and her iconic Manolo Blahnik heels worn during her courthouse wedding to Mr. Big, this look is quintessentially Carrie Bradshaw. However, not to be outdone, Mario Cantone’s character, Anthony, looked as dapper as ever in a navy blue suit and shirt that perfectly matched Bradshaw’s iconic heels.

Willie Garson, who is reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, also coordinated with Bradshaw in a periwinkle Paul Smith suit and yellow loafers. Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 24, 2021. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The look was accessorized with a colorful paisley tie, matching pocket square, and reptilian brooch.

Kristin Davis’ character, Charlotte, looked sophisticated in a white floral dress from Lela Rose. Kristin Davis on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 24, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The dress paired perfectly with white heels and a matching structured bag.

Charlotte’s oldest daughter, Lily Goldenblatt, played by Cathy Ang, coordinated with her mother in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown. Cathy Ang on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 24, 2021. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The elegant look proved the younger characters in the reboot will be just as stylish as the show’s leads.

Cynthia Nixon looked comfortable yet stylish while lounging in between takes. Cynthia Nixon on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 24, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images According to W Magazine , the actress wore a silk two-piece set designed by Gerard Darel.

Miranda Hobbes is no stranger to wearing color, but this bright, patterned look is one of the character’s boldest looks ever. Cynthia Nixon on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ on July 26, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The look by Dries Van Noten paired perfectly with woven espadrille wedge sandals.