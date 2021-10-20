9 details you might have missed in the ‘Sex and the City’ movies

Fashion industry icon Andre Leon Talley is present during Carrie’s Vogue photo shoot.
In the scene, Carrie wears a number of designer wedding gowns for a Vogue story on being the “last single girl,” ahead of her upcoming wedding to Mr. Big.
Leon Talley’s appearance makes the scene even more believable, as he was working as the American editor-at-large at Vogue at the time of the film’s release in 2008. Leon Talley left the position in 2013 after 15 years.
The handwritten note that Carrie receives with her wedding dress was actually written by Vivienne Westwood.
The note reads, “Dear Carrie, I saw your photo from the Vogue shoot. This dress belongs to you! Love, Vivienne Westwood.” It was actually written by the designer herself.
The wedding gown, known at the time as the “cloud dress,” originally appeared in the designer’s winter 2007/2008 collection, according to Marie Claire. However, the dress viewers see in the film was actually altered to suit Sarah Jessica Parker’s character specifically.
Bitsy von Muffling is in attendance at Carrie and Big’s rehearsal dinner in the first movie.
In the quick pan-over shot, you might miss seeing Bitsy von Muffling in the crowd at Carrie and Big’s rehearsal dinner alongside Stanford, Miranda, Samantha, and Smith Jerrod.
Bitsy Von Muffling, played by Julie Halston, is a socialite and wife of piano bar owner Bobby Fine, who was played by Broadway alum Nathan Lane. Though she only appeared in a few episodes of the original show, she is slated to appear in the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot.
Carrie doesn’t actually dye her hair darker in the first “Sex and the City” movie. Instead, actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore a wig.
After her breakup with Mr. Big and ill-fated spread in Vogue, Carrie decides to try out a new look and dye her usually blonde, curly hair darker. However, even eagle-eyed “Sex and the City” fans might not know it was actually a wig.
“Before the wig was made, we tested hair colors against SJP’s skin to find the shade that was closest to her natural base. We added auburn and honey-gold highlights so that the wig wouldn’t read too flat on screen,” stylist Mandy Lyons told InStyle. “Carrie was meant to look beautiful, but like she wasn’t paying as much attention to her hair.”
Carrie seemingly removes her radiator after redecorating her apartment in the first movie.
Carrie’s radiator can clearly be seen throughout the six seasons of the show acting as a table and, at one point, turning her apartment into a sauna after a weekend away at Mr. Big’s apartment. However, when Carrie decides to redecorate her apartment towards the end of the first film, the radiator is noticeably absent.
While it’s not impossible that Carrie went to the lengths of removing her radiator amidst the redecorating, it does seem like quite a stretch for someone who can’t even strip her own floors.
The song playing at the end of the first “Sex and the City” movie is sung by Jennifer Hudson, who also acted in the movie.
The song “All Dressed Up in Love” was recorded for the movie and performed by Jennifer Hudson, who played Carrie’s assistant Louise.
In “Sex and the City 2,” the girls are seen arriving at Marrakech Airport in Morocco, not Abu Dhabi International Airport. In fact, all of the Abu Dhabi scenes were shot in Morocco.
While signage around the airport claims the four girls have landed in Abu Dhabi, the airport is actually Marrakech Airport in Morocco. In fact, all the scenes set in Abu Dhabi were filmed in Morocco after authorities rejected the production company’s request to film there because of the movie’s raunchy premise and title.
“The idea of sex and these liberated women being filmed there was a little too progressive for …where they are right now,” King said at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. “There were some amazing benefits [to Morocco] in that we were not monitored. There wasn’t a big watchful eye on the girls in terms of editing or censoring.”
“The other thing was, we got to film on dunes where they filmed Lawrence of Arabia,” King added.
Carrie re-wears an iconic dress by Christian Dior in the second movie.
When Carrie exits her apartment for a romantic date night with Mr. Big, she is seen wearing the iconic newspaper dress from the third season of the show. In the original scene, she shows up unannounced to apologize to Natasha, Big’s ex-wife whom he cheated on with Carrie.
The dress was designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior and first appeared in the designer’s autumn/winter 2000 runway show. It has since become one of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic outfits from the series.