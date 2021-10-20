9 details you might have missed in the ‘Sex and the City’ movies

Fashion industry icon Andre Leon Talley is present during Carrie’s Vogue photo shoot.

In the scene, Carrie wears a number of designer wedding gowns for a Vogue story on being the “last single girl,” ahead of her upcoming wedding to Mr. Big.

Leon Talley’s appearance makes the scene even more believable, as he was working as the American editor-at-large at Vogue at the time of the film’s release in 2008. Leon Talley left the position in 2013 after 15 years.