24 Repeat Moments From 'Sex & The City' In 'The Carrie Diaries'

“Sex and the City” writer Candace Bushnell recently defended the CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” a sort-of TV prequel to the hit HBO show also based on her books.



Bushnell told The Daily Beast: “Interestingly, I had a couple girlfriends over, and we were watching ‘Sex and the City,’ and then we watched some ‘Carrie Diaries.’ There are a lot of surprising similarities in terms of tone and the kinds of antics the characters get into. So I think they’re doing a good job.”

The people over at Vulture noticed the striking similarities between the two shows and put together a video montage displaying the 24 repeat moments from “Sex and the City” in “The Carrie Diaries.”

Snow globes, Manolo Blahniks, blogging from bed, using her oven for storage — it’s all here. Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.