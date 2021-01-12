43 surprising 'Sex and the City' cameos you might have forgotten about

Getty Images The main crew.

Across “Sex and the City’s” 94 episodes on HBO, there was no shortage of future A-listers popping in for an episode or two.

Bradley Cooper, Chandra Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, and more all appeared in episodes.

Keep your eye out for these stars in the upcoming HBO Max revival, “And Just Like That…”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Across 94 episodes, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha go through their fair share of ups and downs while trying to navigate their lives.

With the many relationships each of them goes through, it’s not surprising that there was a revolving door of one-off characters that were never heard from again. What is surprising is how many of these guest stars went on to become huge stars.

Like we’ve done with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Friends” before it, keep scrolling for the surprising stars that appeared on “Sex and the City” whose roles range from iconic to less-than-memorable â€” maybe they will pop up again the newly announced HBO Max revival, “And Just Like That…”

Matthew McConaughey played a fictionalized version of himself.

HBO (Home Box Office) McConaughey wanted to star in a movie version of Carrie’s column.

McConaughey appears in the 13th episode of season three, entitled “Escape from New York.” Carrie flies out to LA to potentially turn her columns into a movie, and none other than McConaughey is interested in playing Mr. Big.

These two would reunite on the big screen in 2006’s rom-com “Failure to Launch.”

Elizabeth Banks appeared briefly during season three.

Home Box Office (HBO) It was one of Banks’ first TV appearances.

The “Pitch Perfect” star only appears in one scene of the episode “Politically Erect,” the second episode of season three. She plays the fiancée of a man who Charlotte is hitting on at a political fundraiser, and who she ends up complaining to about how she wants to settle down.

Bradley Cooper’s first acting gig ever was his role as Jake in a season two episode.

HBO (Home Box Office) Cooper meets Carrie in a bar.

After a disastrous photo shoot, Carrie meets Cooper’s character (it’s his first acting role!) in a bar when she’s looking for a lighter. The two hang out all night until she sees her terrible photo from the shoot on a New York Magazine cover with the headline “Single and Fabulous?,” leading her to have an identity crisis.

Cooper would reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker in “Failure to Launch.” He also stars in “He’s Just Not That Into You,” an ensemble rom-com based on a line of dialogue from the show.

Matthew Morrison had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role as a waiter in a season two episode.

HBO (Home Box Office) He’s credited as ‘Young Waiter.’

After seeing the “Single and Fabulous?” headline, Carrie hits a bit of a rough patch, emotionally. However, by the end of the episode, she’s accepted the single life and goes to lunch by herself, where she’s waited on by the future Mr. Schuester/suspected “Masked Dancer” contestant.



Read More:

24 of Carrie Bradshaw’s wildest and most questionable outfits on ‘Sex and the City’



Vince Vaughn popped up during the show’s two Los Angeles episodes.

Home Box Office (HBO) He lies about his job.

The “Wedding Crasher” star’s character, Keith, claims to be a powerful agent to the stars in episode 14 of season three, “Sex and Another City.” Carrie soon finds out that Keith is actually just a lowly personal assistant to another familiar face …

Carrie Fisher also showed up in Los Angeles as herself.

Home Box Office (HBO) The other Carrie.

When Carrie sleeps with the aforementioned Keith (Vaughn), she wakes up in what she thinks is his beautiful Hollywood mansion, only to be rudely awakened by the real owner of the home, Carrie Fisher.

Turns out, Keith was just Fisher’s personal assistant, and he’d been house-sitting for his boss.

Sarah Michelle Gellar played an LA exec trying to turn Carrie’s column into a movie — right in the middle of her run as Buffy Summers.

HBO (Home Box Office) She played the polar opposite of Buffy.

The trip to LA to see if Carrie’s column can be turned into a movie is spearheaded by junior development executive Debbie, played by Gellar. Carrie meets Debbie in “Escape from New York,” and she’s the one who tells Carrie that Matthew McConaughey is interested in starring, though you can clearly say Gellar say “Warren Beatty,” not McConaughey.

And what LA episode would be complete without Hugh Hefner, who makes an appearance as himself.

HBO (Home Box Office Entertainment) He’s flanked by two blondes, of course.

Of course, the sex-positive Samantha is a huge fan of the Playboy founder. In “Sex and Another City,” Samantha tracks Hefner down at a bar and tells him that she’s a fan. He makes her dreams come true when he invites her to have a drink with him, and she gladly accepts.

Jon Bon Jovi played Seth, a fellow patient of Carrie’s therapist.

Home Box Office (HBO) Seth had commitment issues.

Once Carrie caught a glimpse of Seth at her therapist’s office in season two, episode 13, “Games People Play”, she essentially manufactures a meet-cute. The two go on a date and sleep together, when Seth admits to her that he’s in therapy because he completely loses interest in women after sleeping with them – which leads to Carrie’s big realisation that she picks the wrong men.

Candice Bergen had a recurring role as Enid, Carrie’s editor at Vogue.

Home Box Office (HBO) Bergen appears in three episodes during seasons four, five, and six.

Enid is a big wake up call for Carrie in her first appearance, as she puts Carrie’s writing on blast. Eventually, the two warm up to each other, with Enid asking Carrie to set her up on a date with one of Carrie’s boyfriend Alexsandr’s friends (said friend will make an appearance on this list).

Enid is one of the few smaller characters that reappears in the 2008 movie sequel “Sex and the City.”

Alan Cumming played a stylist who makes the last-minute decision to send Carrie down a fashion runway in jeweled underwear instead of a blue designer gown.

Home Box Office (HBO) He went by O.

When Carrie is asked to walk in a fashion show, she is styled by Oscar, who works for Dolce and Gabbana. At first, he chooses to put Carrie in a gown, but changes his mind last-minute, sending her down the runway in nothing but jeweled underwear and a trench coat.

Cumming wrote on his website that people on the street still say “Me likey,” (a line of dialogue from the episode) to him.

Supermodel Heidi Klum worked the runway with Carrie.

Home Box Office (HBO) Klum appears as herself.

When Carrie is asked to walk in a fashion show in the second episode of season four, “The Real Me,” she’s nervous – until she gets pointers from iconic model Heidi Klum. When Carrie eventually trips on the runway, Klum walks over her, prompting Stanford to call Carrie “fashion roadkill.”

Klum said of her time on the show, “I was so excited to be a part of a show that was such a phenomenon!”

Comedian Margaret Cho played Carrie’s friend Lynne, who convinced her to walk in a runway show.

Home Box Office (HBO) Cho is famous for her stand-up career.

Lynne convinces Carrie to walk in her runway show, ultimately turning her into “fashion roadkill.”

Donald Trump doesn’t speak to any of the characters during his cameo, but found a way to name-drop Trump Tower.

Home Box Office (HBO) Trump and Samantha’s septuagenarian boyfriend.

Trump appears in the background of a scene in season two, episode eight, called “The Man, the Myth, the Viagra,” when Samantha is getting a drink after work. Carrie’s narration proclaims “Samantha, a cosmopolitan, and Donald Trump. It doesn’t get more New York than that.”

Blair Underwood’s Robert is perfect for Miranda on paper, but ultimately she couldn’t shake her love for Steve.

Home Box Office (HBO) Underwood plays a sports doctor named Robert.

Miranda has a really hard time getting over her breakup with Steve, but when she meets Robert, it seems like she might have found her perfect match. Robert loves her son Brady, has a successful career, and is very intelligent. But eventually Miranda dumps him for Steve, and Robert’s bitterness forces her to move from the building they both live in.

Underwood is best known for “LA Law,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Justin Theroux played two different characters … both are interested in dating Carrie.

Home Box Office (HBO) His characters were essentially polar opposites.

Theroux (“The Leftovers”) first shows up in the season one episode “The Monogamists,” as a pretentious writer who hits on Carrie at a bar after being named one of the “30 Coolest People Under 30.”

He then reappears in “Shortcomings” (season two, episode 15) as Carrie’s new boyfriend Vaughn, also a writer, whose family Carrie ends up liking more than him.

Amy Sedaris and Molly Shannon play two publishers who want to turn Carrie’s column into a book.

Home Box Office (HBO) Sedaris and Shannon show up in season five.

Carrie’s convinced that she’s going to get fired because of her recent lacklustre columns when her editor calls to tell her that a publisher is interested in turning her columns into a book.

Courtney (Sedaris) and Lily (Shannon) tell Carrie that they’re both huge fans, and their pitch inadvertently causes Carrie to re-evaluate her life (as per usual).

Shannon reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker on her HBO show, “Divorce.”

Andy Cohen is a longtime friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, which led to his blink-and-you-might-miss-it appearance as a shoes salesman.

HBO (Home Box Office) These two are the definition of friendship goals.

When Carrie loses Charlotte in a department store, she decides to head to the shoe department, where she’s helped by none other than resident “Real Housewives” expert Andy Cohen.

Cohen revealed on Instagram that he actually appeared once before the season six episode “Let There Be Light” – he was also in season four’s “All That Glitters” as an uncredited extra in a gay bar next to Carrie.

Parker and Cohen go way back, which is why he’s publicly defended his friend in the most recent “Sex and the City” feud.

Lucy Liu appeared as “an alternate universe” version of herself when she becomes Samantha’s newest client.

HBO (Home Box Office) Lucy Liu is a client of Samantha’s.

Samantha is extremely excited when she lands the A-list Liu as a client in a season four episode called “Coulda Woulda Shoulda.” But their working relationship is short-lived: Samantha drops Liu’s name to score a Birkin bag, and then lies about it.

Liu recalled that during rehearsals, they weren’t even allowed to use a real Birkin – they used a “stunt Birkin” instead.

A pre-“Mad Men” John Slattery showed up as a politician vying for Carrie’s heart and the office of New York comptroller.

Home Box Office (HBO) He had unusual tastes.

John Slattery is best known for his turn as Roger Sterling on “Mad Men,” but seven years prior he had a two-episode arc on “Sex and the City” as a politician running for comptroller who dates Carrie – until he insults her job and reveals that he’s got a thing for a certain type of shower.

Heather Graham played herself at the height of her fame in the early 2000s.

Home Box Office (HBO) Stanford is starstruck by her.

After Carrie and Aidan break up (for the second time), she runs into the woman who dated him after her and becomes convinced that she’s been telling everyone in New York City terrible things about her. This is essentially confirmed when Carrie and Stanford come across Heather Graham, fresh off of “Austin Powers,” who makes a face after being introduced to Carrie in season five, episode six, “Critical Condition.”

David Duchovny played Carrie’s high school sweetheart Jeremy, who turned out to have a bit more baggage than Carrie could handle.

HBO (Home Box Office) The episode was reminiscent of ‘Californication.’

Duchovny (“The X-Files,” “Californication”) plays Carrie’s high school sweetheart who calls her out of the blue to tell her he’s staying in Connecticut – which ends up being where the psychiatric facility he’s staying at is located. To her credit, Carrie is very open-minded about the whole situation, and they have a cute one-episode-long romance, until the two decide that it just wasn’t going to work out while he was staying there.

The episode’s title “Boy, Interrupted,” is a reference to “Girl, Interrupted,” a book and movie that deal with a young woman’s stay in a mental hospital.

Tony Hale, famous for “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” played Tiger, a photographer’s assistant, for one memorable scene.

Home Box Office (HBO) Tiger seemed a bit shocked by Samantha’s openness.

Samantha’s storyline in the season four episode “The Real Me” is straightforward: She decides to take photos of her body before the ageing process wreaks havoc on it, which is where “Veep” star Tony Hale comes in. Tiger, a photographer’s assistant, is more than a little shocked when Samantha immediately gets naked, and has trouble formulating sentences and performing simple tasks in her presence.

Singer Alanis Morissette kisses Carrie in a game of spin-the-bottle.

HBO (Home Box Office) Her character was named Dawn.

“Sex and the City” has become dated in a lot of ways, but the episode “Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl…” might take the cake. Carrie’s new boyfriend is bisexual and she immediately dismisses it.

In order to prove she’s down with the cool kids, Carrie plays spin-the-bottle, and gets landed on by a girl named Dawn (played by Morissette). The two kiss and it freaks Carrie out enough to make her leave the party and never see her new boyfriend again.

Eddie Cahill appeared as Carrie’s bisexual boyfriend Sean.

Home Box Office (HBO) Cahill is known for playing younger boyfriends — he did so on ‘Friends’ as well.

Cahill, best known for his role as Tag, Rachel’s assistant-turned-boyfriend on “Friends,” is said bisexual boyfriend.

Carrie refuses to break up with him after she finds out he’s bi, even though she’s definitely not OK with it. Carrie ends up ditching him at a party.

In a bit of foreshadowing, Carrie and Sean’s third date (the only one we saw) was at an ice-skating rink, and Sean was great. Cahill would go on to play the legendary Olympic hockey goalie Jim Craig in “Miracle.”

Long before “Santa Clarita Diet,” Timothy Olyphant played a 20-something guy who Carrie hangs out with when she’s having a crisis about Big.

Home Box Office (HBO) His tongue is pierced.

In the fourth episode of the show, “Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys,” Carrie meets Sam (Olyphant) in a bar and really likes him – until she sees his pigsty apartment and realises she’s into older guys (like Big).

Sarah Jessica Parker later revealed that “Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys” is her favourite episode of the series.

Broadway legend Nathan Lane appeared in the season five finale as a cabaret singer who shares the shocking news that he’s getting married to Bitsy von Muffling.

HBO (Home Box Office) The girls assumed he was gay.

Lane’s character Bobby is a successful cabaret singer who’s friends with Carrie – and who everyone assumes is gay. The four girls are shocked when they find out he’s marrying a woman. Later on in the episode, against all odds, the couple is married, in the season five finale “I Love a Charade.”

While Bobby never shows up again, his wife appears in a season six episode happily pregnant.

Will Arnett had a memorable part as Jack, a man Miranda dates who has interesting sexual preferences.

Home Box Office (HBO) The two had a great first date.

After an amazing first date in the season two episode “La Douleur Exquise,” Jack (played by Arnett of “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman”) reveals to Miranda that he only likes to have sex in public places, which stems from the fact that he lives with his parents.

Kat Dennings’ first role was at just 14, as Jenny, a wealthy girl who hires Samantha for her bat mitzvah.

HBO (Home Box Office) Dennings is now known for ‘Two Broke Girls.’

Yes, before she was a “Broke Girl,” Dennings played an extremely wealthy teenager (season three, episode 15, titled “Hot Child in the City”) who hires Samantha to do the PR for her party and get classic early 2000s celebrities like *NSYNC and Carson Daly to attend.

It was her first on-screen role.

Chandra Wilson played a cop who catches Samantha defacing public property.

HBO (Home Box Office) Wilson is best known for her role as Miranda Bailey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Before she was a doctor at Seattle Grace (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Wilson was a cop in the season five premiere, “Anchors Away,” who caught Samantha putting up posters of her cheating ex-boyfriend Richard.

When Samantha explains what Richard did, Wilson immediately responds “Carry on ma’am,” a line that has gone down in “Sex and the City” history.

Years before he was accomplished lawyer Harvey Specter in “Suits,” Gabriel Macht played a “modelizer.”

Home Box Office (HBO) He’s in the show’s second episode.

In the show’s second episode ever, “Models and Morals,” Macht appears as Barkley, Carrie’s friend who exclusively sleeps with models. His role brought the term “modelizer” into our vocabulary.

Craig Bierko had a two-episode stint as Ray, a jazz musician and club owner who dates Carrie.

Home Box Office (HBO) They meet at a jazz club.

Carrie’s on a “non-date” with Big when she meets Ray, a jazz musician played by “UnREAL” star Bierko, who also happens to own the club they’re all in. The two go out for two episodes in season four, before Carrie realises that Ray is too all over the place for her.

Kristen Johnston played Lexi, a socialite whose untimely demise spurs Carrie to move to Paris with her Russian boyfriend.

HBO (Home Box Office) Her last words were ‘I’m so bored I could die.’

Johnston (“3rd Rock from the Sun”) plays Lexi, a party girl who falls out of a window while screaming about how “New York is over,” and complaining that she was “so bored I could die.”

Her death serves as the catalyst for Carrie’s move to Paris.

In an oral history of the season six episode (aptly titled “Splat!”), the episode’s co-writer Jeremy Bicks explained that they “needed something really shocking to happen so that the idea of Carrie leaving New York seemed less shocking.”

Bobby Cannavale’s character Adam dated Samantha for just one memorable episode.

HBO (Home Box Office) This was one of his first acting roles.

After a few less than ideal sexual encounters, Samantha drags Adam to a health food restaurant to take wheat grass shots in order to… alter his body chemistry. Unfortunately, her efforts are unsuccessful, and Adam doesn’t last past “Easy Come, Easy Go,” the ninth episode of season three.

Cannavale is best known for his roles on “Will & Grace,” Boardwalk Empire,” and “Vinyl.”

Wallace Shawn’s (“Gossip Girl,” “Clueless”) Martin was set up on a blind date with Carrie’s editor Enid.

HBO (Home Box Office) Shawn’s had an extensive career in TV and movies.

When Enid asks Carrie to be set up with one of her boyfriend Aleksandr’s friends, she is initially disappointed to meet Martin. However, after the traumatising death of Lexie, Enid softens to Martin and it’s implied that the two get together.

Jennifer Coolidge appeared as Victoria, a friend of the core four’s who became a purse designer.

HBO (Home Box Office) Coolidge is quite the character actress.

Coolidge is known for her eccentric characters in movies such as “Legally Blonde” and “American Pie,” and Veronica is no different. She invites the girls to a party that turns out to be a purse party. Apparently, Veronica discovered that she has a “gift” for making purses after her last breakup – though these end up being less than trendy.

Peter Hermann had just one scene as David, a man Charlotte meets while she’s trying to get over Harry.

HBO (Home Box Office) Hermann was very blunt with Charlotte.

When Charlotte and her eventual-husband Harry briefly break up because she pressured him to propose, she decides to go to a Jewish dating event (episode six, season six, titled “Hop, Skip, and a Week”).

This is where she meets David, a seemingly perfect guy. But when she comes clean and says she’s not ready to date, he disappears.

However, Hermann went on to appear in a another show created by Darren Star – TV Land’s “Younger” – as Charles.

James Urbaniak got a little too friendly with Charlotte’s feet for her liking.

Home Box Office (HBO) His name was Buster.

Charlotte lets a shoe store employee named Buster, played by “Difficult People” star Urbaniak, rub her feet in exchange for free shoes in the 12th episode of season two, “La Douleur Exquise.”

Michael Showalter, famous for his role in “Wet Hot American Summer,” had the rough task of defending Berger’s infamous breakup Post-it.

Home Box Office (HBO) He does more work behind the scenes now.

Showalter, director of 2017’s Oscar-nominated rom-com “The Big Sick,” was on the receiving end of Carrie’s post-break-up rage in the season six episode “The Post-it Always Sticks Twice,” since he was Berger’s friend. The two run into each other at a nightclub the night of the break-up, and his defence of his friend sends Carrie into tirade against men.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan played a guy whose lack of boundaries leads Miranda to break up with him.

HBO (Home Box Office) He never closes the door.

Gaffigan’s role as Doug definitely made an impression on viewers in the third episode of season four, “Defining Moments” – he never closes the door when he goes to the bathroom. Miranda tries to be supportive, and even gives it a try herself, but ends up breaking up with him.

Dean Winters (“Oz,” “30 Rock”) played Carrie’s friend-with-benefits, John.

HBO (Home Box Office) Also known as Mayhem in the Allstate commercials.

After one of many breakups with Big, Carrie rebounds with her friend John, whom she has a strictly physical relationship with. She eventually tries to legitimately date him, only to find that the two are completely incompatible.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” star Clark Gregg dated Miranda for a single episode.

HBO (Home Box Office) He appeared in ‘The Avengers’ as well.

When Miranda attends a speed-dating event in season three episode “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” she eventually starts lying about her job because all the men are intimidated by her career as a lawyer. She goes on a few successful dates with Harris (Gregg), who she thinks is a doctor (and he thinks she’s a stewardess), until she finds out he’s actually the assistant manager of a shoe store.

H. Jon Benjamin, now more famous for his voiceover roles in “Archer” and “Bob’s Burgers,” played a colleague who was convinced Miranda was a lesbian.

HBO (Home Box Office) Benjamin as Jeff.

Benjamin’s character Jeff appeared in the episode “Bay of Married Pigs,” an episode dedicated to exploring the conflict between single people and married people. Jeff brings a date for Miranda at their law firm’s softball game – who ends up being a woman.

Undeterred, Miranda ends up faking a relationship with the woman in order to score an invite to a dinner party being thrown by her boss.



Read More:

6 lessons modern men can learn from watching ‘Sex and the City,’ according to podcasters The Bradshaw Boys



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.