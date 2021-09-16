In one episode, Samantha gets annoyed by sex workers she can hear in the street outside her apartment.

Season 3, episode 18

As you can probably imagine, the episode is teeming with insensitivities that would never go over well today.

In arguably one of the most controversial episodes of “Sex and the City,” Samantha gets into a turf war with sex workers who frequent her neighborhood in the Meatpacking District and are described as being transgender (this is never confirmed by the characters themselves, only alleged by the four main girls). She explains how every night, she can hear them yelling outside her window.

While no one likes to deal with noise late at night, she handles it in a very problematic way. She uses a derogatory slur for transgender people and even throws a bucket of water on them one night.

“It was disappointing to me, as a black trans woman, to see black trans women enter the world of ‘Sex and the City’ and be so thoroughly othered,” actress Laverne Cox told Variety’s “My Favorite Episode” podcast in 2019. She added, however, that she still loved the show.

Overall, this episode is highly offensive and definitely could not have been made today.