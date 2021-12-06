‘Sex and the City’ star Chris Noth reflects on Kim Cattrall’s complaints about Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘It was sad and uncomfortable’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO/Getty Images

“Sex and the City” stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feuded for years after the show ended.

Chris Noth (Big) reflected on the “sad and uncomfortable” situation in a new interview.

Speaking with The Guardian, Noth said “I just wish that whole thing had never happened.”

“Sex and the City” costar Chris Noth played Mr. Big in the HBO series and reprised his role for the upcoming revival series “And Just Like That.” In a new interview with The Guardian, Noth weighed in on his feelings about the historic feud between Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Kim Cattrall (Samantha), calling it “sad and uncomfortable.”

When asked if he knew why Cattrall wasn’t returning to the series reboot, Noth said: “I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions.”

News surrounding that tension between the costars resurfaced when the reboot was announced and Cattrall’s character wasn’t being reprised.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” Noth said. “I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall on ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO

As previously reported by Insider, there have been many reports over the years about Cattrall and Parker’s professional and personal tensions. Cattrall has publicly said Parker was “cruel” towards her. Earlier this year, Parker replied to a comment on Instagram and told a fan that she didn’t “dislike” Cattrall, nor would she ever have said that.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” Noth said. “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Noth played Parker’s on-screen romantic interest turned husband for six seasons on “Sex and the City.”

Both Noth and Parker return for their roles in the reboot “And Just Like That” which premieres December 9 on HBO Max.