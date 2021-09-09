13 characters we hope make a comeback in the ‘Sex and the City’ revival

Even though Kim Cattrall isn’t going to be returning as Samantha Jones, we’d still like to see Smith Jerrod, her ex-boyfriend. Smith Jerrod. HBO Technically, according to the first “Sex and the City’ movie, the two are broken up, but Smith, played by Jason Lewis, was always there for Samantha, even through cancer. If we can’t see Samantha during “And Just Like That…,” we’d like to at least hear from Smith that she’s doing well in the “SATC” universe.

Carrie’s Vogue editor Enid, played by Candice Bergen, was introduced in season four. We need to know: Is she still at Vogue? Is she still Carrie’s editor? Candice Bergen in ‘Sex and the City.’ Home Box Office (HBO) Enid was in the first “SATC” movie for a brief scene in which she convinced Carrie to do a Vogue shoot in different wedding dresses. But Bergen is an icon in her own right, and we could always use more of her in the show.

Speaking of Enid, we’d like to know if she’s still dating Wallace Shawn’s character, Martin. Wallace Shawn in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO (Home Box Office) In Shawn’s one episode, the infamous season six episode “ Splat! ,” Carrie’s editor Enid asks to be introduced to a man — specifically, a friend of Carrie’s boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (the Russian). Her request is honored, and she’s introduced to Martin, who might not have looked like her type at first, but the two hit it off. Are they still together? We need to know.

Jennifer Hudson’s character Louise, Carrie’s assistant, was one of the bright spots of the first movie. Do they keep in touch? Jennifer Hudson in ‘Sex and the City.’ Warner Bros. Pictures Louise was there for Carrie during one of the darkest periods of her life: after she called off her wedding to Mr. Big. At the end of the film, Louise quits her job to move back to St. Louis and get married, and Carrie gifts her with a Louis Vuitton bag. The two shared a strong bond during the film, but she wasn’t mentioned at all during “SATC 2.” Do they still speak? A mention of Louise would be great, but we’d prefer to see her in person.

In season three, Carrie briefly dated a politician played by John Slattery. Is his career thriving? Maybe he’s the mayor of New York City. John Slattery in ‘Sex and the City.’ Home Box Office (HBO) Slattery played Bill Kelley, a politician running for comptroller, for two episodes. Carrie ends up dumping him because he’s into a certain type of shower But she did write about him in her column. Did it come out that she was referring to him? Did he win his election? Did he continue rising in the NYC political scene? Even a throwaway gag that he had unsuccessfully ran for higher office would be funny.

One of Carrie’s ill-fated flames was Jeremy, her high school boyfriend, played by David Duchovny. We’d be interested to know where he ended up. David Duchovny in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO (Home Box Office) Duchovny’s character was a great boyfriend , all things considered. Their one roadblock? He had just checked himself into a psychiatric facility in Connecticut. If Jeremy appeared for a brief scene in “And Just Like That…” just to let us know how he’s doing, it’d be lovely. Maybe they could even work it out, if the rumors of Carrie and Big’s breakup are true.

Nathan Lane played a cabaret singer named Bobby who marries a woman named Bitsy von Muffling … even though everyone thought he was gay. Nathan Lane in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO (Home Box Office) Bitsy, played by Julie Halston, is appearing in “And Just Like That…” And if she’s going to be there, why can’t Bobby appear too? The last time we saw Bitsy, she was pregnant. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re still together and how their kid(s) are doing.

One of Kat Dennings’ first roles was Jenny the bat mitzvah girl. She’d be all grown up now. Kat Dennings in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO (Home Box Office) Jenny was basically like a mini-Samantha. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Jenny to have found Samantha as an adult and to have started working for her in PR. She could be another connection to Samantha without actually seeing her in the flesh.

Blair Underwood played Miranda’s neighbor Robert. They dated before she got back together with Steve. Blair Underwood in ‘Sex and the City.’ Home Box Office (HBO) Robert was a grade-A boyfriend in the “SATC” universe and was perfect for Miranda — he just wasn’t Steve. Their breakup was brutal, so if there was some way to find out that Robert had moved on from Miranda and was happy (we’re sure he is), it would be great to see him again.

Now we’re turning back time to the ’80s. In “The Carrie Diaries,” Austin Butler played Carrie’s boyfriend Sebastian – maybe, if things aren’t working out with Big, we could see him again as an adult. Austin Butler and AnnaSophia Robb in ‘The Carrie Diaries.’ Warner Bros. Television Distribution There was no sign of Jeremy (David Duchovny) during “The Carrie Diaries.” Instead, Sebastian was Carrie’s high school boyfriend, and we were invested. But they broke up in season two, which was inadvertently the last season of the show after it was canceled. If he rolled through NYC after decades to comfort Carrie over her relationship troubles, cast as an older actor, it could be interesting, and a way to link “The Carrie Diaries” with “Sex and the City.”

Carrie never mentions having a little sister on “SATC,” but according to “The Carrie Diaries,” she did. Dorrit was played by Stefania LaVie Owen. Stefania LaVie Owen on ‘The Carrie Diaries.’ Warner Bros. Television Distribution Dorrit and Carrie had a difficult relationship throughout the show after the death of their mother. At this point, we hope they’ve worked through their differences and we’d like to see a cameo of her at the very least.

One of Carrie’s best friends pre-“SATC” was Maggie, played by Katie Findlay. How did her life turn out? Katie Findlay on ‘The Carrie Diaries.’ Warner Bros. Television Distribution Last time we saw Maggie, she was getting engaged to her boyfriend, Pete, in a laundromat. Did they stay together? Is she still in touch with Walt, her gay ex-boyfriend, or their other best friend, Mouse? Does she ever talk to Carrie? So many questions …