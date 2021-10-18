‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell thinks the show was ‘not very feminist’

Candace Bushnell doesn’t want Carrie ending up with Mr. Big to be the main takeaway from ‘Sex and the City.’ Monika Fellner/GettyImages/HBO

The writer behind the book “Sex and the City” is based on said the TV series is “not very feminist.”

Candace Bushnell argues that “finding a guy” is not the best economic choice in the long run.

“SATC” ended its run on HBO in 2004 with Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw reuniting in Paris.

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell said she doesn’t think the TV show based on her anthology was “very feminist in the end.”

Despite the HBO series’ popularity over the years, Bushnell told the New York Post in an interview published on Saturday that “SATC” fans shouldn’t base their lives on the show, and instead view it as entertainment.

“I don’t look at the TV show the way other people look at it,” Bushnell told the Post. “I don’t parse every little bit. It’s a great show, it’s really funny. But there are fans who … it’s like, that show really guides them.”

“SATC” ended in 2004 with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), a longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), professing his love for her in Paris.

But Bushnell argues that Carrie ending up with Mr. Big shouldn’t be the show’s big takeaway for the viewers because “finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term.”

“Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways,” Bushnell said. “We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less … when you have to rely on a man. The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end.”

She added: “But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big on ‘Sex and the City.’ Getty Images

The author’s column in the New York Observer in the early ’90s was first adapted into a 1997 book titled “Sex and the City” and, a year later, the show by the same name premiered on HBO.

The franchise also includes two follow-up movies, “Sex and the City” (2008) and “Sex and the City 2” (2012), that continued with the story of Carrie and her best friends Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) as they navigated parenthood and relationships.

More recently, Bushnell is performing a one-woman play (premiering in November) about creating the series and its immediate aftermath on her life titled, “Is There Still Sex in the City?” (based on her 2019 book by the same name).

Bushnell said HBO is going to ‘exploit’ the popularity of ‘SATC’

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are making a comeback with a new HBO Max sequel series titled “And Just Like That.” The show is slated for a December release.

However, Cattrall will not reprise her role as Samantha in the follow-up amid a rumored years-long feud with Parker.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Bushnell told the New York Post that she wasn’t particularly surprised when HBO greenlit the new show.

“HBO’s going to make money on it. They’re going to exploit it as much as they can,” Bushnell told the publication. “They rebooted ‘Gossip Girl.’ If they didn’t reboot ‘Sex and the City,’ it would be really strange.”

She added that she doesn’t “know anything about what the new show’s going to be about” but she does plan on watching.

“I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money,” she said.