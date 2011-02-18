Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Seem To Want Blake Lively Playing Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker was “taken aback” by the rumours that there might be a new Sex and the City prequel starring Blake Lively, according to the LA Times.



“I was like, Wha-a-a-a-t?’ ” Parker said.

rumours for the prequel came about because Candace Bushnell, author of the book Sex and the City that the series was originally based on, is set to publish a new book Summer and the City, about a 19-year-old Carrie’s move to New York.

Despite the fact that the second SATC movie had, um, less than stellar reviews (one reviewer called it “total whoring of the human soul,”) Parker is “not willing to give up on the franchise just yet,” wrote the LA Times.

“I would go back,” said Parker, “I think there’s one more story to tell. I know there is.”

But not by Blake Lively, apparently.

“There are a lot of important and interesting stories that 21-year-olds can tell,” Parker said. “I don’t begrudge any 21-year-old the opportunity to tell their stories. They prove to us on an everyday basis that they’re interesting. Even their narcissism is interesting. Even their inertia is interesting. Even their tonal speech patterns are interesting.”

Um. What?

“But I don’t think we can pretend to go back,” she continued. “It’s creating two histories. It’s like, ‘Oh I didn’t know that about Carrie Bradshaw.’ “

We wonder if Parker, who has produced the last two movies along with Michael Patrick King, has a final say on whether or not an SATC prequel could be made — because it seems like such a cash cow that it would be near impossible to prevent.

