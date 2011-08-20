We're Really Sick Of These Incessant "Sex And The City" Prequel/Sequel/Series rumours

So the New York Post just ran an item entitled “Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Third ‘Sex’ Film.”



Which linked through to a Parade interview in which Parker said there’s “a chance” and that she “knows the story” but that the question is “When is the right time to tell it?”

Doesn’t sound like a confirmation to us.

And this stuff has been going on for months at this point.

We’re sick of hearing it (and reluctantly covering it).

We’re pretty sure Parker is sick of being asked about it.

Here’s what’s on the table:

There may or may not be a “Sex and the City 3.”

There may or may not be a “Sex and the City” prequel show, based on Candace Bushnell‘s The Carrie Diaries, in the works.

There may or may not be a return to television for “Sex and the City” (a prospect so life-enhancingly tantalising that absolutely no one wanted to hear it when HBO told us they knew nothing about this).

How about everybody involved goes to lunch, hashes this stuff out, and lets us know what they want to do?

In the meantime, the rest of us will try to keep quiet and wait for actual news, instead of spastically pumping up every rumour.

There must be other stuff to write about, right? How are all those female-centric shows at NBC coming along?

