HBO Knows Nothing Of These rumours That "Sex And The City" Is Returning To TV

We couldn’t believe our eyes today when we read that “Sex and the City” might be resurrected for TV.



The reports claimed that after two movie versions, the famed HBO series might just start up production all over again.

Over the past several months, there’s been constant back-and-forth chatter about a prequel movie based on Candace Bushnell‘s The Carrie Diaries.

But this was the first we’d heard of SATC returning to its original format.

And we were a little sceptical when the report cited “Hollywood bosses.”

Sure enough, an HBO spokesperson confirmed to us that there’s been “no word” on this development around the network, so it’s “definitely unconfirmed.”

You can all go back to discussing whether you’re a Carrie or a Charlotte now.

