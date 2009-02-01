"Sex and the City 2" Close To Getting Green Light

For months, Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City costars have been quick to bat down speculation about a sequel to this summer’s hit movie by saying that nothing’s official yet. But while Parker and her costars have yet to sign deals to reprise their roles, Sex and the City 2 could soon officially be in the works.



Entertainment Weekly: EW spoke to a source close to the Sex and the City movie sequel and learned that the project is getting “Ever closer, every day.”

[All of the four stars] are on board to start shooting this summer with a release date set for summer 2010. Likewise, while creator and uber-fast screenwriter Michael Patrick King has yet to complete a script, he apparently does have an idea he wants to pursue. “It’s going to be more comedic, and shorter, than the first,” says the insider.

It will be interesting, though, to see whether the project will be released under Warner Bros.’s defunct-yet-still-thriving New Line Cinema subsidiary or by Warner Bros. proper.

EW also asked their source about whether the movie would feature expensive shoes and clothes in light of the recession. The source said no, echoing the reluctance of everyone from Gossip Girl to Bride Wars to factor the recession into their storylines.

But, in this economy, will it be as centered on the fabulous clothes, shoes, and other expensive accessories? To an extent, yes, because no one wants to mess too much with the SATC brand that is beloved by millions. But there will be care taken to not flaunt the Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin gear as much as before. And what about Mr. Big? Did he lose all his cash in the stock market? Uh, that would be a no. “There’s still a need for escapism,” the source says.

Seriously, though, let’s hope things aren’t nearly as bad in the summer of 2010 as they are now.

