After Sex And Drugs Scandal, It's Maybe Time To Crack Down

After a string of power abuses and ethical mistakes that included accepting gifts, snorting cocaine and cavorting with clients while on the clock, the Interior Secretary might get tough with his staff.



NYT: Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne told a House committee Thursday that he might fire employees in the agency that collects oil and gas royalties, a week after the department’s inspector general reported extensive ethics abuses there.

Mr. Kempthorne also said his department would follow all of the recommendations from the inspector general, Earl E. Devaney, to improve the Minerals Management Service, including enhanced oversight of the agency and a stronger ethics program.

“This process will be completed as swiftly as possible, and we will examine the full spectrum of disciplinary actions, including termination,” Mr. Kempthorne said.

