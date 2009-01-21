Sex And Dope High In-Demand For The Inauguration

It’s not only the Obama T-shirts that are selling out during the inauguration events in Washington, D.C. Local prostitutes are booked back-to-back, and drug dealers are running out of their stash.



The demand for sex has overwhelmed the markets so much that out-of-state hookers who came to D.C. especially for the inauguration are also making a bunch.

New York Magazine: A pair who work together expect 30 clients before Wednesday, all paying $200 a pop. Meeka, 21, a “sexy southern belle, new to town,” has come into the city specially for the festivities. “I’m busy over the weekend,” she told us. “I could make time for you, though.” Karina, 26, traveled five hours to get here, and was already “pretty booked up.”

The working girls who charge between $100 and $300 per hour are seeing quite the return from the support they gave to Barack last year. All of the interviewed women voted for Obama in the presidential election.

D.C. hookers are not the only ones in a shady industry that are profiting from the cheering crowds. Cocaine dealers are also riding high…

Over five days, one 29-year-old [cocaine dealer] expects to earn cash in the high five figures from out-of-towners, not least because bars are open until 5 a.m. and there are a few hundred parties. The dealer, who grew up moshing to D.C. punk, laid out $3,000 to stock up because he plans on moving “serious weight.”

