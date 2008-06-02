"Sex and the City" Takes #1 Spot With Record-Breaking Weekend

After a phenomenal $26.9 million opening on Friday, Warner Bros. Sex and the City grossed $55.7 million this weekend, beating Indiana Jones and becoming the biggest R-rated comedy opener (beating American Pie 2’s $45.1 million), fifth biggest R-rated movie opener (behind The Matrix Reloaded, Passion of the Christ, 300 and Hannibal) and first film of the summer to defy the “experts” expectations.



Still, SATC didn’t do quite as well as optimistic industry insiders were hoping after Friday’s startling first-day gross. At that time, many were predicted that Sex would pull in $70 million by Monday, but the movie experienced significant drop-offs on Saturday and Sunday only earning $17.7 million on Saturday and an estimated $11.1 million Sunday. Still, Warner execs must be ecstatic given Speed Racer‘s crash-and-burn debut three weeks ago. They’re already reportedly working on a sequel and searching for other over-40 TV shows they can adapt into films. (What’s next, Desperate Housewives: The Movie?)

Indy finished second with $46 million, down 54 per cent from last weekend, but boosting its cumulative total to $216.8 million. Technically, the film beat SATC on Saturday and Sunday, with $19.8 million and $13.9 million respectively, but it’s total weekend grosses we’re interested in here, and in that case, Harrison Ford just didn’t have what it took.

Third place was another surprise with The Strangers, Universal Pictures subsidiary Rogue’s counter-programming horror film, which only cost $9 million to make. The movie grossed $20.7 million in three days and made $7.5 million on Friday alone, making it Rogue’s best opener ever and Universal’s best opener of 2008. (Sorry, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which is still hanging on with $1 million this weekend for a 10th-place finish.)

Fourth place goes to Iron Man with $14 million for the weekend, $276.6 million cume, and fifth place goes to the Chronicles of Narnia 2 with $13 million for the weekend and an $115.6 million cume.

