11 Revolting Photos Of A London Neighbourhood Being Flooded With Sewage

Some London residents are being evacuated as a water main break has caused sewage to flood streets and homes, ITV reports.

One major road in South London has been shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Clapham Road, which appears to be completely flooded, has been badly damaged by the sewage, according to the London Evening Standard.

People are tweeting photos of the flooding, and it looks pretty nasty:

People now getting trapped by sewage in South London, firefighters evacuating properties: pic.twitter.com/vE9qzaYr33 — Lewis Whyld (@LewisWhyld) February 27, 2014

I’m currently trapped on an island waiting for firefighters to stem flow of #londonpoo pic.twitter.com/VyjRtmjEpe — Lewis Whyld (@LewisWhyld) February 27, 2014

Oval is covered in sewage? Surely Boris’ answer is to cut more firefighters and let the market sort it out? #london pic.twitter.com/GoracPYdkX — Aaron John Bastani (@AaronBastani) February 27, 2014

Pictures show extent of south London ‘sewage’ flooding http://t.co/dvBgkiR3oW pic.twitter.com/ef0OxwrKwU — ITV News (@itvnews) February 27, 2014

More firefighters arrive as #londonpoo starts flowing down more streets in South London pic.twitter.com/0UGZ02ItMa — Lewis Whyld (@LewisWhyld) February 27, 2014

Kennington in Central London going underwater (sewage?!) right now: pic.twitter.com/VXB4Voxpo0 — Lewis Whyld (@LewisWhyld) February 27, 2014

Just been to see the Sewage Canal running down Clapham Road. Exciting. pic.twitter.com/1ZQrIrNrEC — Saul Fearnley (@littledrinker) February 27, 2014

Police just confirm this is sewage, Kennington is under: pic.twitter.com/ZxzGTXJSMI — Lewis Whyld (@LewisWhyld) February 27, 2014

Sewage flowing down flooded residential road in Oval http://t.co/QkGNbClSNQ pic.twitter.com/3dkVt0Pbg4 — LBC (@LBC) February 27, 2014

This is currently the corner of Palfrey Place & Fentiman Road near the Oval in south London. Huge sewage leak. pic.twitter.com/bdl9Lcn1iI — Julian Harris (@Hariboconomics) February 27, 2014