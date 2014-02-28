11 Revolting Photos Of A London Neighbourhood Being Flooded With Sewage

Pamela Engel

Some London residents are being evacuated as a water main break has caused sewage to flood streets and homes, ITV reports.

One major road in South London has been shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Clapham Road, which appears to be completely flooded, has been badly damaged by the sewage, according to the London Evening Standard.

We first saw the news at Gawker.

People are tweeting photos of the flooding, and it looks pretty nasty:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

flooding home-us london