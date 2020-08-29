13 little-known facts about Severus Snape that 'Harry Potter' fans probably don't know

Warner Bros. Alan Rickman played Snape in the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Severus Snape is one of the most divisive characters in the entire “Harry Potter” series.

He was a double agent, so many character details were kept a secret, and little is known about his life outside of Hogwarts.

However, it is known that his mother was a witch and his father was a Muggle, which led to the moniker “The Half-Blood Prince.”

Snape’s first and last names also have significant meanings for the character.

Severus Snape is one of the most highly-debated characters in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

On one hand, he was a vindictive bully. But on the other, he was living a secret double life as both a Death Eater and a member of the Order of the Phoenix.

Prior to using her platform to spread transphobic messages, the series’ controversial author J.K. Rowling was known to use Twitter, interviews, and the official Wizarding World website to expand the “Harry Potter” canon beyond the seven books.

With both the original series and this supplemental information in mind, here are 13 little-known facts about Snape that even die-hard fans may have missed or forgotten:

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for the “Harry Potter” book and film series.

His first and last names loosely translate to mean “stern” and “disgrace,” respectively.

Warner Bros. The meanings behind his first and last names are significant to his character.

The name Severus translates to “strict” or “stern” in Latin, which seems to match the professor’s demeanour quite well.

According to the official Wizarding World site, his last name is based on the Old Norse word “sneypa” meaning “to outrage, disgrace or dishonor.” Seeing as he was a double agent, this also fits.

But his surname also holds ancestral significance in England, where it’s tied to families who lived near the snæp (boggy land) in North Yorkshire, the Lowlands, and Suffolk.

Alan Rickman almost didn’t play Severus Snape in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Tim Roth (left) is known for movies like ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Pulp Fiction.’

It’s nearly impossible to think of any actor other than Alan Rickman playing Snape, but he almost didn’t.

On a 2019 episode of the UK game show “There’s Something About the Movies,” actor Tim Roth said that he was offered the role of Snape the same year he was cast in Tim Burton’s “Planet of the Apes.”

He ultimately turned down the “Harry Potter” role, paving the way for Rickman’s iconic portrayal.

He was possibly the only Death Eater to conjure a Patronus.

Warner Bros. Snape’s Patronus took the form of a doe.

According to Wizarding World, a Patronus is generated through “memories of happiness and hope.” Because of this, there are few dark wizards who can conjure them.

As far as readers and viewers know, Snape was the only Death Eater to cast a Patronus spell throughout the series. Snape anonymously sent a silver doe into the Forest of Dean to help Harry with his mission in the final book/movie.

Since his happiest and most loving memories were with Harry’s mother, Lily, his Patronus took the same form as hers – which is what made Harry follow it in the first place.

However, Snape isn’t the only villainous character in the series that uses a Patronus. Dolores Umbridge also casts a Patronus (in the form of a cat) during “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

Snape pretty much fits the description of a Potions Master to a T.

Warner Bros. Professor Snape taught Potions at Hogwarts for many years.

It’s widely known by Hogwarts students and professors that Snape wanted to be the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, not Potions.

But based on the description of the position on Wizarding World, it seems like Snape was destined for the role.

The site reads, “The popular idea of a Potions expert within the wizarding community is of a brooding, slow-burning personality.”

Although we know he wasn’t always this way, Snape seemed to have grown into the position quite comfortably by Harry’s first year.

His father was a muggle.

Warner Bros. Snape started using the pseudonym ‘The Half-Blood Prince’ in school.

Snape was a half-blood, born to a Muggle father named Tobias Snape and a witch mother named Eileen Prince.

His father was neglectful and sometimes abusive, which may have contributed to Snape’s disdain for Muggles. At some point during his school years, he decided to reject his father’s name entirely, giving himself the moniker “The Half-Blood Prince” with his mother’s maiden name instead.

He didn’t have the easiest childhood.

Warner Bros. Snape’s family seemed to live in an underfunded part of town.

The films give the impression that Snape grew up alongside Lily and her sister, Petunia. Although both families did live in the fictional English town of Cokeworth, they resided in two different neighbourhoods.

Snape’s family lived on Spinner’s End, which is shown as a run-down street in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” insinuating that Snape’s family wasn’t very wealthy.

Snape may have ended his relationship with Lily Evans by calling her an offensive name.

Warner Bros. Lily and Severus were close friends as children.

“Half-Blood Prince” also gave fans a glimpse at the relationship between Severus and Lily through memories in the Pensieve. But the film version doesn’t clearly show why their relationship fell apart the way it did.

In the book, we learn that James Potter and his friends were bullying Snape, and Lily came to his defence. Instead of accepting her act of kindness, he rejected her and called her a “mudblood” – an insult to witches and wizards with Muggle parents – despite his own impure bloodline.

Their relationship seemed to be permanently damaged from that day on.

Snape taught Potions partly because Rowling hated chemistry.

Warner Brothers Snape excelled at Potions when he was a student at Hogwarts.

In 2015, Rowling wrote on Pottermore (now Wizarding World) that chemistry, the Muggle equivalent to Potions class, was her least favourite subject in school.

This partially influenced her decision to make Snape – a hated teacher among Hogwarts students, especially Harry – the Potions Master.

Snape was one of Slughorn’s favourite students when he was at Hogwarts

Warner Bros Professor Slughorn was the Potions Master when Snape was a student.

Snape was a Slytherin when he was at Hogwarts, and like many students in that house, he excelled at Potions, the Dark Arts, and Charms.

Professor Slughorn, his Potions Master, was very fond of both Snape and Lily, so they were both likely a part of his elite student group, the Slug Club. However, it’s never clearly mentioned in the books, probably because Slughorn only liked to show off the students he was most proud of.

The professor questioned Snape’s loyalty, especially after he killed Dumbledore, so he likely wouldn’t have highlighted him even if he was one of his favourite students back in the day.

His final words differ in the final movie compared to the book.

Warner Bros. Snape died in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’

Snape’s death is one of the most emotional moments in the series.

In the film, as Harry is holding a dying Snape in his arms, the professor uses his final words to repeat a line we’ve heard from several other characters throughout the series: “You have your mother’s eyes.”

The book, however, is a bit more subtle. He simply says “Look … at … me …,” presumably, so he could see Lily’s eyes one last time.

He’s neither all good nor all bad.

Warner Bros. Pictures Snape is a grey character in the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom.

After the big reveal that Snape was a double agent, fans started debating whether he was a hero or a villain.

But as some fans – and even Rowling herself – were quick to point out, he’s neither good nor bad.

Rowling described him in one 2015 tweet as “grey,” with both saint-like and devil-like tendencies.

Snape evidently smells like bitterness and old shoes.

Warner Bros. In case anyone was curious, the author came up with an answer to how Snape smells.

In 2015, the series’ author began answering a slew of fan questions on Twitter.

One fan asked about what Snape smells like, and although the original tweet with the question has since been deleted, Rowling’s reply is still up.

It turns out, the answer is “bitterness and old shoes.”

Rita Skeeter probably wrote a tell-all about Snape.

Warner Bros Miranda Richardson played Rita Skeeter in the movies.

Rita Skeeter is a journalist and author in the Wizarding World known for her sensationalised tell-alls, including “The Life and Lies of Albus Dumbledore.”

In a 2007 interview with Bloomsbury, Rowling joked that Skeeter would probably have gone on to write a biography titled “Snape: Scoundrel or Saint?” after the character’s death.

