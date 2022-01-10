13 little-known facts about Severus Snape that ‘Harry Potter’ fans probably don’t know

He was possibly the only Death Eater to conjure a Patronus.

According to Wizarding World , a Patronus is generated through “memories of happiness and hope.” Because of this, there are few dark wizards who can conjure them.

As far as readers and viewers know, Snape was the only Death Eater to cast a Patronus spell throughout the series. Snape anonymously sent a silver doe into the Forest of Dean to help Harry with his mission in the final book/movie.

Since his happiest and most loving memories were with Harry’s mother, Lily, his Patronus took the same form as hers — which is what made Harry follow it in the first place.

However, Snape isn’t the only villainous character in the series that uses a Patronus. Dolores Umbridge also casts a Patronus (in the form of a cat) during “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”