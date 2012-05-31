Canadian Conservative Party Gets Bloody Foot In The Mail

Photo: Flickr/the-icing-on-the-cake. (Jo)

Someone in Ottawa, Canada has a major beef with the Canadian Conservative Party.The party received Tuesday morning a bloody package containing a severed human foot.



And a second package, containing a bloody dismembered hand has also been discovered at Ottawa Postal Terminal, the Calgary Herald reported Wednesday.

The case of the missing body parts began Tuesday when a Conservative Party staffer began opening a blood-stained box that had been sent to the party’s office.

On Tuesday night, police found a human hand at the Ottawa Post Terminal, according to the Calgary Herald. The second package was sent from the same origin as the first but was not addressed to the Conservative Party.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Montreal were searching through garbage bags and furniture looking for body parts after a human torso was found on Snowdon Street.

A janitor investigated a suitcase containing the torso after the suitcase began to stink, the Calgary Herald reported. He told police he didn’t believe any limbs were attached to the torso.

DON’T MISS: A Canadian Judge Is Under Fire For Leaked Naked Bondage Photos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.