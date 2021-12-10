Severe weather has created tornadoes across at least 5 states

- Tornadoes passed through at least five states on Friday night.
- At least one person died and several others were injured when a tornado hit an Arkansas nursing home.
- In Memphis, Tennessee at least 18,000 lost power on Friday.
One person was killed and five others were seriously injured when a tornado struck the roof of skilled nursing facility Monette Manor, in Monette, Arkansas on Friday night.
At least 20 people were also trapped inside.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day asked residents of the facility to shelter in place and declared a state of emergency.
Kentucky State Police said tornados spreading in the western part of the state caused significant damage and while there are fatalities reported as of Friday night, they are anticipating some.
An Amazon warehouse was damaged in Edwardsville, Illinois.
CNN reported that several structures in Tennessee were also damaged.
Sheila O’Connor, a reporter with Fox13 Memphis reported that close to 18,000 people in Memphis were without power on Friday night.