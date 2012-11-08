Severe Weather Could Force Airlines To Change Their Cancellation Policies

Nearly 14,000 flights were canceled last week due to Hurricane Sandy, leaving many displaced travellers flocking to hotels and trying to stay with friends and family.



And though last year’s Hurricane Irene paled in comparison with the devastation and mass destruction of Sandy, still the category 1 storm caused another 14,000 flights to be cancelled along the East Coast.

Whether you believe in climate change or not, the fact is these levels of storms are becoming increasingly common. And with record numbers of travellers becoming displaced due to weather conditions, it stands to reason customer dissatisfaction with airlines and hotels will begin to cause changes in policy.

Case in point, with a Nor’easter headed towards New York as the city shakily tries to rebuild in the wake of last week’s storm, Delta Airlines is now offering customers the ability to change their flight — free of charge — before the storm’s arrival.

Delta fliers whose flight plans way be affected by the coming storms in the NYC or Philadelphia areas will have until tomorrow to make changes to their travel plans. The one-time change can be for an earlier, postponed, or re-routed flight to avoid as many delays and cancellations as possible.

The waived re-booking fees will only be applicable for flights with the same origin and destination, and new flights may be booked after the storm until November 16, 2012 without a charge.

The proactive company policy is applicable for LaGuardia, JFK, Newark, and Philadelphia International Airport.

See Also: There’s A Big Problem With Spirit Airlines’ $100 Carry-On Luggage Fee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.