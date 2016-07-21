Several protesters arrested after flag-burning protest at Republican Convention

Cleveland Police Department Cleveland Police Department downtown during a protest.

Several protesters at the Republican National Committee in Cleveland were arrested on Wednesday following an attempted flag burning near the convention hall.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, firefighters extinguished and later confiscated a flag that a group of protesters were attempting to destroy.

The department claimed that two officers were assaulted and left with minor injuries.

As the protest appeared to escalate, police quickly formed a line, forcing the protesters and members to clear the street where the protest was taking place.

Police giving orders to clear the area.

— Jim Dalrymple II (@JimDalrympleII) July 20, 2016

Huge police presence outside gates to convention as protesters tried to light stuff on fire. 10 taken to police van.

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 20, 2016

Man detained at protest as crowd and unrest build outside #RNCinCLE

— Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) July 20, 2016

In typical RNC fashion, there protest had its share of bizarre factions.

Someone here is playing a loop of Alex Jones on a megaphone. Mix of many protest groups here.

— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 20, 2016

Though the police responded swiftly, the protest itself may have been slightly overblown.

Some observers on the ground noted that members of the media likely outnumbered protesters.

While many observers feared that the convention would be marred by protests, most protests have largely been peaceful thus far.

The police department has been responsive, swiftly deploying riot police and firefighters repeatedly at even the slightest signs of violent protests that have largely failed to materialise.

